Russia abducts 100 children from occupied Luhansk region to "military" camp

The occupation authorities of the Russian Federation abducted another 91 children from the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region to the Voin center in Volgograd to replace the "Time of Young Heroes".

Drone control and fire training will be taught at the Russian "military" camp

According to Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk RMA , during the 21-day "Time of Young Heroes" shift, fire, tactical, engineering training, communication organization, drone control, and national security classes will be held.

The occupiers believe that every schoolchild from the "LPR" should be able to shoot, so they prepare intensively. Artem Lysohor Head of the Luhansk RMA

It should be noted that on July 14, Russia abducted schoolchildren from the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region "on vacation" to a camp in Sevastopol, which is located next to a military base.

Russia is strengthening the "patriotic education" of children at the TOT of the Kherson Region

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, the Russians prepared a draft law "on patriotic education" of schoolchildren, which provides for the participation of Ukrainian children in the Kremlin's propaganda movements.

With this draft law, the authorities of the Russian Federation seek to establish propaganda among children at the legislative level.

According to the draft law "on patriotic education" prepared by the occupiers at the TOT of the Kherson region, children will be forced to participate in Kremlin movements such as the Komsomol necessarily.

It is noted that the authors of such a document do not hide the fact that it was developed based on the idea of the superiority of the Russian nation and anti-Western rhetoric.

At the same time, the local occupation authorities and Russian youth activists — participants of the so-called "Russian legal workshop" — are responsible for its creation.

What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Abducted Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the documentary went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.