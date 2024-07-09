Ukraine returned 736 children abducted by Russia since full-scale invasion beginning

736 children stolen by Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion were returned to Ukraine.

Russia has abducted over 20,000 Ukrainian children

During a press conference, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, announced this.

According to Dmytro Lubinets, Qatar is currently the mediating state in the issue of the return of Ukrainian children stolen by Russia.

About a month after I handed over the first lists to Qatar, we returned the first group of Ukrainian children. It was small, but it showed that Qatar can influence the position of the Russian Federation. Dmytro Lubinets Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights

According to him, the total number of minors who have been returned since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation is 736 people.

Dmytro Lubiets announced that the Ukrainian side is already preparing for the return of the following group of children. Still, they decided not to name specific dates so the enemy would not interfere with this process.

As reported, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has abducted about 20,000 children from the occupied territories of Ukraine, according to official data.

What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Abducted Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The documantary film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the film went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.