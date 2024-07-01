Ukraine home back nine children from Russia-occupied part of Kherson region

Nine children from the temporarily occupied communities of the Kherson region were returned to the controlled territory of Ukraine.

Ukraine managed to return 9 more children from the Russian occupation

The head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said, these are four families in which four boys and five girls are being raised. The youngest child is 8 months old, the oldest is 17 years old.

Now the children, together with their parents, are safe and recovering from the horrors they had to endure during the Russian occupation, Prokudin reports. Share

According to Prokudin, since the beginning of 2024, 139 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Abducted Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The documentary contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.