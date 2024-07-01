Ukraine home back nine children from Russia-occupied part of Kherson region

Nine children from the temporarily occupied communities of the Kherson region were returned to the controlled territory of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- According to the statement of the head of Kherson RMA, these are children from four families, aged from 8 months to 17 years.
- Since the beginning of 2024, it has been possible to return 139 children from the Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine.
- The documentary "Abducted Childhood" reveals the truth about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia from the occupied territories, exposing war crimes and torture.
- The film contains the stories of children and their families, as well as comments from leading scientists, psychologists and lawyers, confirming the need to protect the rights of children in conflict zones.
Ukraine managed to return 9 more children from the Russian occupation
The head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said, these are four families in which four boys and five girls are being raised. The youngest child is 8 months old, the oldest is 17 years old.
According to Prokudin, since the beginning of 2024, 139 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.
What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine
In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Abducted Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The documentary contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the documentary went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-