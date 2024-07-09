Russians abduct over 100 Ukrainian children on occupied territories

Russia abducted Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied Kreminna district of the Luhansk region to the so-called "military-patriotic camp" on the territory of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The children were sent to the "military-patriotic camp" of the Russian Federation allegedly due to forest fires in the Luhansk region.
- Russia has abducted children to a camp in the Astrakhan region, where the occupying army will teach drone control and "military-patriotic education."
- The documentary "Abducted Childhood" reveals the truth about the abduction of Ukrainian children and their tragic fate due to Russia's war against Ukraine.
137 children from the occupied Luhansk region were abducted to the Russian Astrakhan region
The occupying army justified the terrible act of forest fires in the region. The head of the Luhansk RMA , Artem Lysogor, announced this.
Representatives of the Russian army will work with the children in the military-patriotic camp. They will be taught to operate drones and raise the level of military and patriotic education.
According to RMA, in total, this camp is to receive 750 children from the so-called LPR.
Lysohor emphasized that the forests around Kreminna have been burning for several months, but the Russian invaders cannot counteract the elements. The occupiers do not have special equipment and a corresponding order "from above".
What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine
In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Abducted Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The documentary film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the documentary film went through Russian captivity, torture, and abduction to a health camp; some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
