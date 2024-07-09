Russians abduct over 100 Ukrainian children on occupied territories

Russia abducted Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied Kreminna district of the Luhansk region to the so-called "military-patriotic camp" on the territory of the Russian Federation.

137 children from the occupied Luhansk region were abducted to the Russian Astrakhan region

The occupying army justified the terrible act of forest fires in the region. The head of the Luhansk RMA , Artem Lysogor, announced this.

They found a reason — as if because of the forest fires that broke out around Kreminna district, the occupiers decided to send 137 children from the region to the Astrakhan region "on vacation". Artem Lysohor The head of the Luhansk RMA

Representatives of the Russian army will work with the children in the military-patriotic camp. They will be taught to operate drones and raise the level of military and patriotic education.

According to RMA, in total, this camp is to receive 750 children from the so-called LPR.

Lysohor emphasized that the forests around Kreminna have been burning for several months, but the Russian invaders cannot counteract the elements. The occupiers do not have special equipment and a corresponding order "from above".

The local children were lucky because it was their turn. Perhaps they will return, but the fire will not go anywhere, — added the head of the Luhansk RMA.

What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Abducted Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The documentary film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the documentary film went through Russian captivity, torture, and abduction to a health camp; some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.