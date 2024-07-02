Russians created food crisis in occupied Luhansk region

In the settlements of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the Russian invaders brought the humanitarian situation to a critical limit.

The head of the Luhansk RMA, Artem Lysohor, reported that in Lysychansk, where the locals have been surviving for the third year thanks to help from the so-called "brotherly people", the issue of humanitarian workers has been limited.

The occupiers issue food packages only to people over 70 years old, families with many children, and some other privileged categories in possession of a Russian passport.

In Severodonetsk, meanwhile, the townspeople are forced to make money by donating. The invaders pay 792 rubles for one "voluntary" donation of blood. In social networks, they write that this is almost the only guaranteed way to get money.

In addition, a food crisis is looming over Kreminna.

According to RMA, due to the heavy fighting around the city and the long-term lack of electricity, practically no food products are brought into the city, and the ones that are on the shelves are of dubious quality because the refrigerators do not work.

The situation is not much better in Sieverodonetsk, Lysychansk and Rubizhne, which are also used to dispose of expired food, because people have neither money nor choice.

About 1.5 million Ukrainian children remain in the territories occupied by Russia.

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories announced this during the All-Ukrainian Forum "Culture during the war. Human capital".

So, human capital. As a deputy prime minister, as minister, I deal with people who suffered from the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. There are 6 million Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories. These are 1.5 million children who are currently in TOT. At the same time, we are talking about almost 5 million internally displaced persons. Some were left with nothing, but they did not change their Donetsk or Luhansk registration while waiting for their return. Iryna Vereshchuk Minister for the reintegration of TOT

Vereshchuk emphasised that human capital also includes Ukrainians who have left the country. According to her, people are ready to return to the de-occupied territories and participate in the restoration of infrastructure as soon as active hostilities end.