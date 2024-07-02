Russians created food crisis in occupied Luhansk region

In the settlements of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the Russian invaders brought the humanitarian situation to a critical limit.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation's authorities limited the delivery of humanitarian aid in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, which strengthened the food crisis in the cities, where residents were strengthened with a shortage of food products.
- In the city of Lysychansk and other settlements, the occupiers issued food packages only to specific categories of the population with Russian passports, which aggravated the situation in society.
- A food crisis due to fighting and lack of electricity looms over Kreminna, making it difficult to supply and store food.
Russian occupiers limited the humanitarian aid delivery in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region
The head of the Luhansk RMA, Artem Lysohor, reported that in Lysychansk, where the locals have been surviving for the third year thanks to help from the so-called "brotherly people", the issue of humanitarian workers has been limited.
The occupiers issue food packages only to people over 70 years old, families with many children, and some other privileged categories in possession of a Russian passport.
In Severodonetsk, meanwhile, the townspeople are forced to make money by donating. The invaders pay 792 rubles for one "voluntary" donation of blood. In social networks, they write that this is almost the only guaranteed way to get money.
In addition, a food crisis is looming over Kreminna.
According to RMA, due to the heavy fighting around the city and the long-term lack of electricity, practically no food products are brought into the city, and the ones that are on the shelves are of dubious quality because the refrigerators do not work.
The situation is not much better in Sieverodonetsk, Lysychansk and Rubizhne, which are also used to dispose of expired food, because people have neither money nor choice.
About 1.5 million Ukrainian children remain in the territories occupied by Russia.
Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories announced this during the All-Ukrainian Forum "Culture during the war. Human capital".
Vereshchuk emphasised that human capital also includes Ukrainians who have left the country. According to her, people are ready to return to the de-occupied territories and participate in the restoration of infrastructure as soon as active hostilities end.