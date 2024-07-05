Russia uses seized Ukrainian factories on occupied territories to repair military equipment

The Russians are handing over the workshops of the captured factories in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories to the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian enterprises in the temporarily occupied territories become part of the Russian military-industrial complex in the war against Ukraine.

The National Resistance Center reported about it.

The Russians use the industrial base of the captured TOT enterprises for their own needs.

It is noted that repair bases for military equipment of the occupiers and workers from the Russian Federation are being established at several facilities.

There are also cases of production of secondary and low-tech components. At the same time, the work takes place with the involvement of local people.

A fleet of drones has already been created in occupied Luhansk

The so-called higher educational institution, located in the occupied building of the Luhansk National University named after Volodymyr Dahl, will start training technicians and operators of unmanned aircraft systems in the new academic year.

The head of the Luhansk RMA , Artem Lysogor, reported about it.

It is noted that the university's department has already created a fleet of drones and installed flight training simulation complexes.

In addition, other students are already studying the discipline "Fundamentals of using unmanned aerial systems", and also attend the optional "Unmanned aerial vehicle".