Russia uses seized Ukrainian factories on occupied territories to repair military equipment

The Russians are handing over the workshops of the captured factories in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories to the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Russia uses captured Ukrainian factories in the temporarily occupied territories to repair military equipment.
- At these enterprises, the production of parts and the establishment of repair bases for military equipment of the occupiers takes place.
- LPR has created a fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles and is training UAV technicians and operators.
- Teachers working for Russia teach students propaganda lectures with anti-Western rhetoric.
- Russian occupiers use Ukrainian territories to strengthen their military-industrial complex and spread influence.
Russia is turning seized Ukrainian factories into bases for the military industry
Ukrainian enterprises in the temporarily occupied territories become part of the Russian military-industrial complex in the war against Ukraine.
The National Resistance Center reported about it.
It is noted that repair bases for military equipment of the occupiers and workers from the Russian Federation are being established at several facilities.
There are also cases of production of secondary and low-tech components. At the same time, the work takes place with the involvement of local people.
A fleet of drones has already been created in occupied Luhansk
The so-called higher educational institution, located in the occupied building of the Luhansk National University named after Volodymyr Dahl, will start training technicians and operators of unmanned aircraft systems in the new academic year.
The head of the Luhansk RMA , Artem Lysogor, reported about it.
In addition, other students are already studying the discipline "Fundamentals of using unmanned aerial systems", and also attend the optional "Unmanned aerial vehicle".
The Luhansk RMA adds that, meanwhile, teachers and lecturers who work for Russia are undergoing training in order to continue teaching the course "Fundamentals of Russian Statehood" to university students and high school students — propaganda lectures with anti-Western rhetoric, denying the existence of Ukraine.