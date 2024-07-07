In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia continues its policy of genocide of the local population. Now restrictions of various kinds are applied to pregnant women with Ukrainian citizenship.
The occupiers restrict the rights of pregnant women with Ukrainian passports to the TOT
This was reported by the Center of National Resistance.
Yes, the Russians refuse to register pregnant Ukrainian women without a Russian passport. Thus, the girl does not have access to medical supervision and social benefits. At the same time, the passporting of the future mother automatically makes her child "Russian".
The Center of National Resistance calls to report the location of the enemy and for every passported Ukrainian, one real Russian will be sent back to hell.
The Russian Federation exported another batch of Ukrainian grain from occupied Donetsk region
The Russian occupiers took out more than 80,000 tons of Ukrainian grain from this year's harvest.
The Central Security Service also explained that the theft of Ukrainian bread from the occupied territories of Ukraine takes place under the leadership of Russian military officials and local collaborators who went to cooperate with the enemy.
"CyberResistance" activists recently gained access to the mail of Zakhary Dzhioev, the deputy head of the federal agency of sea and river transport, which is engaged in the export of stolen Ukrainian grain, the CNS added.
