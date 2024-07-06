The Russians use Moscow priests to incite children to serve in the Russian army.
- The Russian Church conducts "military-patriotic" training, in which children are taught to handle weapons and provide medical aid.
- This is part of the criminal policy of the Russian Federation on militarization and propaganda among the youth.
- Ukrainian teenagers are actively recruited to the military commissariats for military service.
- The documentary "Mutilated Childhood" reveals the truth about the abduction of Ukrainian children from the territories occupied by Russia and their suffering as a result of the war.
The Russian Federation has found a new way to recruit Ukrainian children
The opposition reports that priests of the Russian Church, who are servicemen of the Russian Guard, conduct "military-patriotic" training for children.
Earlier, the CNS reported that active recruitment of members of patriotic movements is currently observed in Russia, in particular, the Voin and Yunarmiya networks of military education centers.
17-year-olds are actively being recruited to the military commissariats to enter into a contract upon reaching the age of majority.
What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine
In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Mutilated Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
