The Russians use Moscow priests to incite children to serve in the Russian army.

The Russian Federation has found a new way to recruit Ukrainian children

The opposition reports that priests of the Russian Church, who are servicemen of the Russian Guard, conduct "military-patriotic" training for children.

They are taught to own weapons, provide first aid and conduct political information. This testifies to the criminal policy of the Russian Federation on militarization and propaganda among the youth, the post says. Share

Earlier, the CNS reported that active recruitment of members of patriotic movements is currently observed in Russia, in particular, the Voin and Yunarmiya networks of military education centers.

17-year-olds are actively being recruited to the military commissariats to enter into a contract upon reaching the age of majority.

What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Mutilated Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.