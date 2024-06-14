Russian secret services recruit Ukrainian teenagers for sabotage against AFU

To destabilise the situation in Ukraine, the Russian special services encourage minors to burn, in particular, the cars of AFU service members for money.

Russian secret services recruiting Ukrainian teenagers for sabotage against AFU

The law enforcement officers established that since the beginning of 2024, the special services of the aggressor country have become more active in social networks, involving persons aged 13 and over in underground subversive activities.

Employees of the special services of the Russian Federation promise a generous monetary reward to minors for arson.

The head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police, Vadym Dzyubynskyi, said that in Odesa, the criminal police uncovered two boys, 13 and 16 years old, who set fire to two cars belonging to military personnel. The teenagers were detained together with two friends aged 16 and 18 while trying to set fire to another car.

It is noted that the police investigators handed over the investigation materials to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) investigators, who, on the basis of the evidence collected by the law enforcement officers, informed the detained suspect of the suspicion of sabotage committed under martial law.

The youngest, a 13-year-old boy, was given bail by his parents. For others, the court chose preventive measures in the form of detention without bail. They face up to 15 years in prison.

Operatives detained two more youths, 17 and 18 years old, for a similar crime. They were also notified of the suspicion, and preventive measures were taken, the NPU added.

Also, cars of the armed forces were set on fire in Kyiv and Dnipro. According to the police, immediate investigative actions are being taken on these facts, and a pre-trial investigation is underway.

The police appealed to the parents regarding the recruitment of teenagers in the Russian Federation

As noted, the National Police of Ukraine, together with the SSU, actively opposes the enemy and takes measures to protect young people from the influence of Russian special services.