Russia increases spending on programs for foreign "journalists, bloggers and youth" to spread propaganda against Ukraine.

As the National Resistance Center of Ukraine (NRC) explains, Russian propaganda acts using the "Rossotrudnichestvo", a structure that was created for the functioning of the Russian agent network worldwide.

In four months of 2024, it announced tenders for ‘faithful coverage’ of the war for 230 million roubles. This is more than for the whole of 2023.

As part of its programmes, Rossotrudnichestvo pays for thousands of young ‘representatives of socio-political circles’ from abroad to visit Russia, including the temporarily occupied territories, every year.

In Russia, foreign ‘journalists’ are trained at the Sputnik news agency and the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper. Later on, they become propaganda centres in their countries and conduct information campaigns against Ukraine and the entire civilized world,’ the NRC wrote. Share

As part of "Perun" operation, the Russian Federation engages foreign journalists, media representatives and bloggers to justify aggression against Ukraine and cover the situation around it from positions favourable to the Kremlin.

So, earlier, the NRC reported on an American, Fiorella Isabel. Propaganda media call her an American journalist, but she herself does not hide that she works for the Russia Today (RT) channel.

In social networks, Isabel covers events in the world, in particular in Ukraine and the Middle East, in the light of Kremlin propaganda.

Also, a journalist originally from Iceland, Haukur Haukson, trying to discredit Ukraine, spread Kremlin fakes about "US biolaboratories" and "Nazis".