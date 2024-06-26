Russian FSB recruits locals in Crimea for pro-Ukrainian partisans searching

The Russians began to actively recruit local people to uncover the underground in Crimea.

How the Russian Federation is trying to identify partisans in Crimea

As ATESH notes, representatives of the Russian Guard come to residents to work and offer cooperation, namely to provide information about suspicious persons who, in their opinion, are "leaking" data about Russian security forces with Ukrainian structures.

In Yevpatoria, the number of surveillance cameras along the coast has increased after constant publication of photos of fortifications on the network.

That's why we continue our work, to instill fear and make people think about the fact that it's time to leave Ukrainian territories, — the partisan movement notes.

What is the situation in Crimea?

ATESH agents drew attention to the fact that recently, the Russian military began to pass through cities very quickly and did not stay there for a long time, fearing surveillance and photo-fixation.

We want to inform them that this will not help. The ATESH movement monitors every unit, knows every sump along the routes, all traffic routes and records movement on all routes, the partisans said.

See you at the parking lot of the "Magistral" shopping center. And we are waiting for the people of Aksen at their favorite place, near the Red Caves, — concluded in ATESH.

Also recently, the partisans conducted surveillance of the naval clinical hospital in Sevastopol and discovered the activity of receiving wounded Russian service members.

During the two hours of observation, 10 ambulances arrived at the hospital. Representatives of 127 separate intelligence teams were recorded among permanent patients.