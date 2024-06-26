Russian FSB recruits locals in Crimea for pro-Ukrainian partisans searching

The Russians began to actively recruit local people to uncover the underground in Crimea.
Points of attention
- Russia is recruiting locals in Crimea to identify partisans and obtain information about underground activities.
- ATESH monitors the movement of the Russian military and detects their actions in the region, preventing the disclosure of partisan movements.
- ATESH tracks the movement of wounded Russian servicemen and reveals their military units.
- Russification and control over the population were included in the strategy of the occupiers, which causes resistance and active activity of Ukrainian partisans.
How the Russian Federation is trying to identify partisans in Crimea
As ATESH notes, representatives of the Russian Guard come to residents to work and offer cooperation, namely to provide information about suspicious persons who, in their opinion, are "leaking" data about Russian security forces with Ukrainian structures.
In Yevpatoria, the number of surveillance cameras along the coast has increased after constant publication of photos of fortifications on the network.
What is the situation in Crimea?
ATESH agents drew attention to the fact that recently, the Russian military began to pass through cities very quickly and did not stay there for a long time, fearing surveillance and photo-fixation.
See you at the parking lot of the "Magistral" shopping center. And we are waiting for the people of Aksen at their favorite place, near the Red Caves, — concluded in ATESH.
Also recently, the partisans conducted surveillance of the naval clinical hospital in Sevastopol and discovered the activity of receiving wounded Russian service members.
During the two hours of observation, 10 ambulances arrived at the hospital. Representatives of 127 separate intelligence teams were recorded among permanent patients.
The movement also notes that representatives of the enemy's 127th separate reconnaissance brigade were found among the regular patients.
