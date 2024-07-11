Russia enhances so-called "patriotic education" of children in occupied part of Kherson region

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, the Russians prepared a draft law "on patriotic education" of schoolchildren, which provides for the participation of Ukrainian children in the Kremlin's propaganda movements.

Russia will enshrine propaganda among children in occupied territories

With this draft bill, the Russian Federation's authorities seek to establish propaganda among children at the legislative level.

According to the draft law "on patriotic education" prepared by the occupiers at the TOT of the Kherson region, children will be forced to necessarily participate in Kremlin movements such as the Komsomol.

It is noted that the authors of such a document do not hide the fact that it was developed based on the idea of the superiority of the Russian nation and anti-Western rhetoric. At the same time, the local occupation authorities and Russian youth activists — participants of the so-called "Russian legal workshop" — are responsible for its creation.

Thus, using the tool of massiveness and material advantage of participation in such movements, the enemy plans to increase the brainwashing of Ukrainian children to prepare them as janissaries for the subsequent wars of the empire.

The Russian occupiers abducted over 100 Ukrainian children from occupied territories

Russia abducted Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied Kremin district of the Luhansk region to the so-called "military-patriotic camp" on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The occupying army justified the terrible act by forest fires in the region. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Artem Lysogor.

They found a reason — as if because of the forest fires that broke out around Kreminna district, the occupiers decided to send 137 children from the region to the Astrakhan region "on vacation." Artem Lysohor The head of the Luhansk RMA

It is noted that there, in the military-patriotic camp, representatives of the Russian army will work with the children. In particular, they will be taught to operate drones and raise the level of military and patriotic education.