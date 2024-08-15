On the air of the talk show of one of the main Kremlin propagandists, Volodymyr Solovyov, film director Karen Shakhnazarov openly announced the probable defeat of the aggressor country in the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin

Why Kremlin propagandists began hysterical about the probable defeat of Russia in the war

We have to assume that we can lose. We can! If there are further blunders like this, we may lose. And this is not defeatism, not panicking, it is simply an absolute understanding of the price that we and our homeland will have to pay, - said Shakhnazarov, commenting on the successes of the Ukrainian military during the offensive in Kurshchyna. Share

After that, Shakhnazarov mentioned Stalin and added that the Russians needed some incentives.

Apparently, we need some kind of powerful stimuli inside, so that we have a situation in our heads, what will happen if we lose. What will happen to us - said the film director and propagandist. Share

At the same time, Solovyov nodded and habitually issued delusions about the death of humanity without Russia.

There will be no humanity. There will be no country, but neither will humanity, - absurdly stated the Kremlin's top propagandist. Share

What is the threat to Russia from the successful offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region

According to a military expert, former spokesman of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Vladyslav Seleznyov, on "Kyiv24" air , the aim of the offensive of the Ukrainian military in Kurshchyna is to completely exhaust the occupying army of the Russian Federation and deprive it of all available resources for further warfare.

A few days ago, the head of our intelligence, General Budanov, said that the enemy had resources left for a month or a half of active offensive operations. It seems that the events in Kurshchyna will completely deplete this resource, and therefore the enemy will have neither strategic nor operational reserves. What will this lead to? Most likely, the enemy will be forced to take a break in order to accumulate the appropriate forces and means, - emphasized Seleznyov. Share

The analyst noted that a "window of wide opportunities" is opening for the Ukrainian military.

The future situation on the battlefield depends on the resources that the Ukrainian army will have at that time, the resources that the Russian occupying forces will have at that time, Seleznyov says. Share

At the same time, he expressed doubt that the Ukrainian military has sufficient resources to carry out large-scale offensive operations.

Our president has repeatedly stated that we have 14 newly created brigades, but only three of them are fully equipped with weapons, equipment, and military equipment. That is not enough. So it is obvious that cases of military-technical negotiations with our Western partners are updated on a very large scale. We have a fairly serious supply of material and technical resources allocated to us by the United States of America, but so far we see only minor supplies of weapons and equipment at the level of 100-150-250 million dollars. The situation is somewhat strange considering the fact that the tranche allocated by the US government is equal to 61 billion dollars, the analyst explains. Share

Thus, according to Seleznyov, in the future, much will depend on the military assistance of Ukraine's partners.