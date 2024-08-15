Kremlin propagandists began to talk about the defeat of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Kremlin propagandists began to talk about the defeat of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

Volodymyr Solovyov
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the air of the talk show of one of the main Kremlin propagandists, Volodymyr Solovyov, film director Karen Shakhnazarov openly announced the probable defeat of the aggressor country in the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin

Points of attention

  • Kremlin propagandists acknowledge the possibility of Russia's defeat in the war against Ukraine, expressing concerns about the ongoing military dynamics.
  • The analysis includes discussions on the importance of international support for Ukraine and the significance of military-technical assistance from Western partners.
  • Experts evaluate the implications of the successful offensive by the Ukrainian army in Kurshchyna, emphasizing the potential depletion of Russian resources and the opening of opportunities for Ukraine.
  • The article also highlights the challenges faced by the Ukrainian military in terms of resource allocation and the need for significant military assistance to sustain counteroffensive capabilities.
  • The role of international partners in providing substantial support to Ukraine's defense capabilities is crucial for the future dynamics of the conflict, according to military experts.

Why Kremlin propagandists began hysterical about the probable defeat of Russia in the war

We have to assume that we can lose. We can! If there are further blunders like this, we may lose. And this is not defeatism, not panicking, it is simply an absolute understanding of the price that we and our homeland will have to pay, - said Shakhnazarov, commenting on the successes of the Ukrainian military during the offensive in Kurshchyna.

After that, Shakhnazarov mentioned Stalin and added that the Russians needed some incentives.

Apparently, we need some kind of powerful stimuli inside, so that we have a situation in our heads, what will happen if we lose. What will happen to us - said the film director and propagandist.

At the same time, Solovyov nodded and habitually issued delusions about the death of humanity without Russia.

There will be no humanity. There will be no country, but neither will humanity, - absurdly stated the Kremlin's top propagandist.

What is the threat to Russia from the successful offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region

According to a military expert, former spokesman of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Vladyslav Seleznyov, on "Kyiv24" air , the aim of the offensive of the Ukrainian military in Kurshchyna is to completely exhaust the occupying army of the Russian Federation and deprive it of all available resources for further warfare.

A few days ago, the head of our intelligence, General Budanov, said that the enemy had resources left for a month or a half of active offensive operations. It seems that the events in Kurshchyna will completely deplete this resource, and therefore the enemy will have neither strategic nor operational reserves. What will this lead to? Most likely, the enemy will be forced to take a break in order to accumulate the appropriate forces and means, - emphasized Seleznyov.

The analyst noted that a "window of wide opportunities" is opening for the Ukrainian military.

The future situation on the battlefield depends on the resources that the Ukrainian army will have at that time, the resources that the Russian occupying forces will have at that time, Seleznyov says.

At the same time, he expressed doubt that the Ukrainian military has sufficient resources to carry out large-scale offensive operations.

Our president has repeatedly stated that we have 14 newly created brigades, but only three of them are fully equipped with weapons, equipment, and military equipment. That is not enough. So it is obvious that cases of military-technical negotiations with our Western partners are updated on a very large scale. We have a fairly serious supply of material and technical resources allocated to us by the United States of America, but so far we see only minor supplies of weapons and equipment at the level of 100-150-250 million dollars. The situation is somewhat strange considering the fact that the tranche allocated by the US government is equal to 61 billion dollars, the analyst explains.

Thus, according to Seleznyov, in the future, much will depend on the military assistance of Ukraine's partners.

Although we have received quite often lately, but again, this is a replenishment of our current needs. And on the prospect of accumulating resources so that the Ukrainian army is able not only to conduct defensive actions, but also to conduct its own counteroffensives - where is it? - the analyst asks.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain allowed Ukraine to use its own weapons in the Kurshchyna offensive
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Mothers of captured Russian soldiers call on Putin to withdraw troops from Kurshchyna — video
Mothers of captured Russian soldiers call on Putin to withdraw troops from Kurshchyna — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces use British Challenger 2 tanks in Kurshchyna
British tank Challenger 2

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?