On the air of the talk show of one of the main Kremlin propagandists, Volodymyr Solovyov, film director Karen Shakhnazarov openly announced the probable defeat of the aggressor country in the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin
Points of attention
- Kremlin propagandists acknowledge the possibility of Russia's defeat in the war against Ukraine, expressing concerns about the ongoing military dynamics.
- The analysis includes discussions on the importance of international support for Ukraine and the significance of military-technical assistance from Western partners.
- Experts evaluate the implications of the successful offensive by the Ukrainian army in Kurshchyna, emphasizing the potential depletion of Russian resources and the opening of opportunities for Ukraine.
- The article also highlights the challenges faced by the Ukrainian military in terms of resource allocation and the need for significant military assistance to sustain counteroffensive capabilities.
- The role of international partners in providing substantial support to Ukraine's defense capabilities is crucial for the future dynamics of the conflict, according to military experts.
Why Kremlin propagandists began hysterical about the probable defeat of Russia in the war
After that, Shakhnazarov mentioned Stalin and added that the Russians needed some incentives.
At the same time, Solovyov nodded and habitually issued delusions about the death of humanity without Russia.
What is the threat to Russia from the successful offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region
According to a military expert, former spokesman of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Vladyslav Seleznyov, on "Kyiv24" air , the aim of the offensive of the Ukrainian military in Kurshchyna is to completely exhaust the occupying army of the Russian Federation and deprive it of all available resources for further warfare.
The analyst noted that a "window of wide opportunities" is opening for the Ukrainian military.
At the same time, he expressed doubt that the Ukrainian military has sufficient resources to carry out large-scale offensive operations.
Thus, according to Seleznyov, in the future, much will depend on the military assistance of Ukraine's partners.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-