The Ukrainian military used Challenger 2 tanks received from Great Britain in the offensive in the Kursk region.

What is known about the use of Challenger 2 tanks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna

The publication notes that if this information is confirmed, it will be the first case of the use of British tanks by the Ukrainian military in military operations on the territory of Russia.

It is emphasized that the British Ministry of Defense and the Ukrainian military department refused to disclose the details of the operation.

However, the British Ministry of Defense confirmed that Ukraine can freely use the received British weapons to support the offensive in the Kursk region.

Interlocutors of the publication confirm that Challenger 2 tanks were spotted in the territory of the Kursk region in service with the Ukrainian military.

The details of how and when Ukrainian forces deployed Challenger 2 tanks in the Kursk region are still unclear. The number of tanks that could have been involved is also unknown.

However, the powerful 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade of Ukraine is a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that has been operating British main battle tanks since last year.

The participation of brigade units in the Kursk offensive operation has been confirmed.

What is known about the successes of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

The Ukrainian military continues to advance in the Kursk region.

In particular, the fighters of the 225th OSHB released a video of a successful advance.

As long as the leadership of Russia cannot understand what is happening on the "originally Russian lands", we confidently move on. The unit with the Belarusians works: tricolors fall to the ground, Russians surrender, and "Akhmat" is just tea. Dictatorships will definitely fall, - says the post of the fighters of the 225th OSHB. Share

According to analysts and observers, the Ukrainian military is approaching the Glushkiv district.

In particular, the Ukrainian military took control of several more settlements approximately 17 kilometers from Hlushkovo.

Yesterday, a video of the removal of the Russian tricolor from the cultural center in the village of Vnezapne, Korenivsky District, was circulated on social networks.

In addition, a video of the lowering of the Russian flag from the cultural center also appeared from the village of Lyubimivka.

At the same time, just yesterday Rybar, a Telegram channel close to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, wrote that the situation in this area is "covered in the fog of war" and that the Armed Forces of Ukraine probably occupied the settlement of Viktorivka, and may also be present in Gordiivka.

It is reported that as of the end of August 14, Ukrainian troops are present in Vnezapny and Gordiivka, but the status of Uspenivka and Viktorivka "remains in question."

Fighting also continues in the village of Snagost, a little north of Vnezapny.

The so-called Russian soldiers wrote that the armed forces were also seen in the nearby Krasnoctyabrskyi, from where the border with the Glushkiv district is even closer - about 1 km, and the district center - the village of Glushkove with a population of about five thousand people - only about 10 km.