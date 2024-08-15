The Ukrainian military used Challenger 2 tanks received from Great Britain in the offensive in the Kursk region.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian military deployed British Challenger 2 tanks in Kurshchyna, marking the first instance of using British tanks on Russian territory
- Analysts note the successful advances of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, reaching the Glushkiv district and controlling populated areas
- Details about the deployment of Challenger 2 tanks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces are still unclear, including the number of tanks involved
- The 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade of Ukraine has been operating British main battle tanks since last year, confirming their participation in the Kursk offensive operation
- Ongoing fighting in Kurshchyna includes the takeover of settlements, removal of Russian symbols, and uncertain situations in various areas as Ukrainian forces continue their advance
What is known about the use of Challenger 2 tanks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna
The publication notes that if this information is confirmed, it will be the first case of the use of British tanks by the Ukrainian military in military operations on the territory of Russia.
It is emphasized that the British Ministry of Defense and the Ukrainian military department refused to disclose the details of the operation.
However, the British Ministry of Defense confirmed that Ukraine can freely use the received British weapons to support the offensive in the Kursk region.
Interlocutors of the publication confirm that Challenger 2 tanks were spotted in the territory of the Kursk region in service with the Ukrainian military.
The details of how and when Ukrainian forces deployed Challenger 2 tanks in the Kursk region are still unclear. The number of tanks that could have been involved is also unknown.
However, the powerful 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade of Ukraine is a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that has been operating British main battle tanks since last year.
The participation of brigade units in the Kursk offensive operation has been confirmed.
What is known about the successes of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna
The Ukrainian military continues to advance in the Kursk region.
In particular, the fighters of the 225th OSHB released a video of a successful advance.
According to analysts and observers, the Ukrainian military is approaching the Glushkiv district.
In particular, the Ukrainian military took control of several more settlements approximately 17 kilometers from Hlushkovo.
Yesterday, a video of the removal of the Russian tricolor from the cultural center in the village of Vnezapne, Korenivsky District, was circulated on social networks.
In addition, a video of the lowering of the Russian flag from the cultural center also appeared from the village of Lyubimivka.
At the same time, just yesterday Rybar, a Telegram channel close to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, wrote that the situation in this area is "covered in the fog of war" and that the Armed Forces of Ukraine probably occupied the settlement of Viktorivka, and may also be present in Gordiivka.
It is reported that as of the end of August 14, Ukrainian troops are present in Vnezapny and Gordiivka, but the status of Uspenivka and Viktorivka "remains in question."
Fighting also continues in the village of Snagost, a little north of Vnezapny.
The so-called Russian soldiers wrote that the armed forces were also seen in the nearby Krasnoctyabrskyi, from where the border with the Glushkiv district is even closer - about 1 km, and the district center - the village of Glushkove with a population of about five thousand people - only about 10 km.
