The 82nd and 95th Airborne Assault Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine joined the battles during the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

What is known about the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine based on the results of the offensive in the Kursk region

Taking into account the airborne reinforcements, the Ukrainian invasion corps now contains, in part or in full, six front-line brigades, plus two separate battalions and supporting units of drones, artillery, reconnaissance and special forces. In total, perhaps about 15,000 military personnel, the material emphasizes. Share

It is noted that the vast majority of battalions and brigades are going to fight in the Kursk region from the Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Chasovoy Yar districts in Donetsk region, where the offensive of the Russian occupiers continues.

Military Armed Forces in the Kursk region

According to Rob Lee, an analyst at the Institute for Foreign Policy Studies, the transfer of units from key areas of the front in the east of Ukraine to the Kursk region indicates the large-scale goals of the Ukrainian leadership for a long-term presence in the territory of the Kursk region.

How many forces did the Russian Federation attract to repulse the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna

According to the journalists of the publication, the criminal army of the Russian Federation is trying to repulse the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region with the forces of at least nine motorized rifle, assault, marine and arctic regiments and brigades, which roughly corresponds to the number of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, or even exceeds it.

At the same time, it is noted that the Russian occupiers continue their offensive in the east of Ukraine and even strengthen the defense in the south of Russia.

Journalists of the publication also note that losses are increasing on both sides, as the number of personnel involved in the fighting in Kurshchyna is increasing.

The authors of the material assume that currently the Ukrainian military still maintains an advantage and, most likely, the command of the army of the aggressor country will have to deploy the second echelon of reserves, since the troops of the first echelon will not be able to stop the offensive.