Zelenskiy held a meeting on the situation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. What issues were discussed

On August 14, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held a meeting on the situation in the Kursk region of Russia. It discussed the possibility of creating military commanderies in this territory.
Ukraine can create military command posts on the territory of Kurshchyna — Zelenskiy
The meeting was attended by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky also joined in the online format.
As the head of state noted, key issues were discussed during the meeting — security, humanitarian aid, and the creation of military command posts if necessary.
"Buffer" zone in the Kursk region: what is known
According to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian military formed a "buffer" (sanitary) zone on the territory of the Kursk region for the purpose of self-defense. In this zone, the supply of food, medicine and other items necessary for the civilian population should be ensured.
The meeting discussed the issue of access for representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the United Nations and other international organizations in the implementation of humanitarian measures.
According to the head of the Ministry of Reintegration, Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine plans to open humanitarian corridors in the Kursk region for the evacuation of civilians both to Russia and to Ukraine.
The situation in Kurshchyna
On August 6, the Kursk region announced that Ukraine had breached the border. The Russians complained about the fighting in the border areas, and the authorities claimed that it was allegedly just a breakthrough of the DRG.
On August 14, Sirsky announced that Ukrainian troops had completed the search and destruction of the enemy in the city of Suja. In the area of this settlement there is a gas measuring station, which is important for Russians. Through it, Russian gas transits to Europe through the territory of Ukraine.
