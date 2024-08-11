Ukraine is restoring justice. Zelenskyi declared about "squeezing war" on the territory of the Russian Federation

Ukraine knows how to restore justice. This is exactly what the Ukrainian military is doing now, "pressing the war" on the territory of the aggressor. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this in an evening video message.

Ukraine is restoring justice — Zelenskyi

The Ukrainian president said that today the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has reported to him several times about the situation at the front.

Regarding the front and our actions and squeezing the war into the territory of the aggressor. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

He thanked all military personnel who help in this.

Ukraine proves that it really knows how to restore justice and guarantees exactly the kind of pressure that is needed — pressure on the aggressor. Share

Note that the president's statement was made against the background of the events in the Kursk region. Ukraine has not officially commented on the situation.

How the Russian occupiers found themselves trapped in their own territory

According to Ivan Tymochka, the head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces, currently the occupying army of the Russian Federation has found itself in the same trap that it used repeatedly during the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Tymochko emphasized that currently there is no official confirmation that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are operating on the territory of the Kursk region.

He emphasized that statements like "it's not us, it's polite people" became a favorite tactic of Russian war criminals from the Russian army during the occupation of Ukrainian territories.