Ukraine is restoring justice. Zelenskyi declared about "squeezing war" on the territory of the Russian Federation
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyi
Читати українською

Ukraine knows how to restore justice. This is exactly what the Ukrainian military is doing now, "pressing the war" on the territory of the aggressor. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this in an evening video message.

Ukraine is restoring justice — Zelenskyi

The Ukrainian president said that today the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has reported to him several times about the situation at the front.

Regarding the front and our actions and squeezing the war into the territory of the aggressor.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

He thanked all military personnel who help in this.

Ukraine proves that it really knows how to restore justice and guarantees exactly the kind of pressure that is needed — pressure on the aggressor.

Note that the president's statement was made against the background of the events in the Kursk region. Ukraine has not officially commented on the situation.

How the Russian occupiers found themselves trapped in their own territory

According to Ivan Tymochka, the head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces, currently the occupying army of the Russian Federation has found itself in the same trap that it used repeatedly during the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Tymochko emphasized that currently there is no official confirmation that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are operating on the territory of the Kursk region.

He emphasized that statements like "it's not us, it's polite people" became a favorite tactic of Russian war criminals from the Russian army during the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

The Russians pushed the issue around Sumy Oblast, threatened their large military contingent, declaring the readiness of 25,000 personnel for the offensive and another 50,000 in the rear. And when they saw that our Armed Forces were pulling up to the border in the Sumy region to resist such a potential influx, they did not notice how unknown forces entered their territory. Perhaps forces that are somewhere friendly to Ukraine, but are currently unknown. And it turned out that there are no 25,000 advanced stormtroopers, there are also no 50,000 in the rear, but there are a few linemen, the negatively advancing Akhmatov soldiers and a little border guards who decided not to die, but to surrender, Tymochko emphasizes.

