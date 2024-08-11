Ukraine knows how to restore justice. This is exactly what the Ukrainian military is doing now, "pressing the war" on the territory of the aggressor. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this in an evening video message.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyi declares 'squeezing war' on the territory of the Russian Federation, showcasing Ukraine's determination to restore justice.
- The Ukrainian military is successfully defending its territory and pushing the war onto the aggressor's land, demonstrating Ukraine's capability to protect its borders.
- Discover how the Russian occupiers found themselves trapped in their own territory, highlighting the effective tactics employed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- Ivan Tymochka sheds light on the tactics used by Russian war criminals during the occupation of Ukrainian territories and how Ukraine is countering such strategies.
- Ukraine proves its ability to guarantee reliable pressure on the aggressor, showcasing its commitment to restoring justice and defending its sovereignty.
Ukraine is restoring justice — Zelenskyi
The Ukrainian president said that today the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has reported to him several times about the situation at the front.
He thanked all military personnel who help in this.
Note that the president's statement was made against the background of the events in the Kursk region. Ukraine has not officially commented on the situation.
How the Russian occupiers found themselves trapped in their own territory
According to Ivan Tymochka, the head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces, currently the occupying army of the Russian Federation has found itself in the same trap that it used repeatedly during the occupation of Ukrainian territories.
Tymochko emphasized that currently there is no official confirmation that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are operating on the territory of the Kursk region.
He emphasized that statements like "it's not us, it's polite people" became a favorite tactic of Russian war criminals from the Russian army during the occupation of Ukrainian territories.