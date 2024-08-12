A disaster for Putin's war. Zelenskiy defined the operation of the AFU in Kurshchyna

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in an evening video message on August 12, called the Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces the finale of Putin's war, which will be catastrophic for him and Russia.

The operation of the AFU in Kurshchyna will speed up the end of Putin's rule — Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy compared two "Kursks" for Putin — the disaster on the submarine "Kursk" and the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Kursk region.

We see how Russia is actually moving under Putin: 24 years ago, the Kursk disaster was the symbolic beginning of his rule; and now it is clear what is the end for him. And Kursk too. The disaster of his war. Volodymyr Zelenskiy President of Ukraine

Zelenskiy noted that this always happens to those who despise people and any rules.

Russia brought war to others, now it's coming home. Ukraine has always wanted only peace, and we will definitely ensure peace.

President Zelenskiy also thanked everyone who helps! Ukraine.

Glory to all who fight, who work for Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

Zelenskiy officially confirmed the actions of the AFU in Kurshchyna

On August 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced for the first time that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting a military operation on the territory of Kursk Oblast.

According to the president, a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief was held. During the meeting, the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, was heard regarding the conduct of a special operation by Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region.

We are grateful to all soldiers and commanders for their steadfastness and decisive actions. Among other things, the Minister of Internal Affairs, other government officials, and the Security Service of Ukraine were instructed to prepare a humanitarian plan for the territory of the operation.

Also during the Stavka, head Oleksandr Syrsky said that under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is about 1,000 square kilometers of the Kursk region of Russia.