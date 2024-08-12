According to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the criminal war unleashed by Russia will not be able to deprive Ukraine of a whole generation of people.
Points of attention
- Zelenskiy confidently asserts that Ukraine will not lose an entire generation due to a war with Russia.
- The President emphasizes the need to ensure security and support of Ukrainian youth.
- The government plans to introduce state programs to support young people, in particular, reducing housing contributions for young Ukrainians and grants for small businesses.
- The implementation of the applicant support program and other educational initiatives from the government for the youth of Ukraine is expected.
- Zelenskiy calls for providing Ukrainians, especially the younger generation, with greater confidence in life regardless of difficult circumstances.
Zelenskiy denies the loss of a whole generation of Ukrainians due to the war
The head of state assured that the important and fundamental needs of Ukrainians would be met.
Zelenskiy noted that he expects the government to pay maximum attention to all economic initiatives that can really support the state.
What state programs already work within the framework of youth support in Ukraine
Zelenskiy emphasized that there are already state programs that will allow us to work more actively in the interests of the younger generation of Ukrainians.
At the same time, a new grant program for self-employment will be launched for Ukrainians under the age of 25.
Thirdly, according to him, it is about education and educational grants.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-