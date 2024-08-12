According to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the criminal war unleashed by Russia will not be able to deprive Ukraine of a whole generation of people.

On behalf of our state, I can promise, in my opinion, the most important thing: despite the harsh circumstances of the war, Ukraine will not have a generation lost due to the war. We will end this war as it is necessary for our Ukraine, our state, our people, and we will return security to the state, to our Ukrainian youth, — the head of state emphasized during his speech at the Ukrainian Youth Forum "Free to Dream".

The head of state assured that the important and fundamental needs of Ukrainians would be met.

Our beautiful, wonderful generations and your children will always have in Ukraine how to realize their talents, to feel that they are needed above all by Ukraine, how to provide for the family, how to educate the children, — the president convinces.

Zelenskiy noted that he expects the government to pay maximum attention to all economic initiatives that can really support the state.

Also, I ask you to offer such things so that Ukrainian men and women, especially our younger generations, feel more confident in life. At the same time, even now, even though the war, this tragedy, is still going on. But it is important to implement it right now, — emphasizes the president.

What state programs already work within the framework of youth support in Ukraine

Zelenskiy emphasized that there are already state programs that will allow us to work more actively in the interests of the younger generation of Ukrainians.

Zelenskiy emphasized that there are already state programs that will allow us to work more actively in the interests of the younger generation of Ukrainians.

First: in the existing eOselya state program, a reduction of the first payment to 10% will be provided for young Ukrainians under the age of 25, and the corresponding program should be operational already in the fall. This is a really good mortgage program. It provides for 3% per annum for military personnel, doctors, teachers, law enforcement officers and 7% per annum for other categories, the head of state said.

At the same time, a new grant program for self-employment will be launched for Ukrainians under the age of 25.

This is the creation or development of one's own small business, and we start with a grant of 150,000 hryvnias for the first projects, — explains Zelenskiy.

Thirdly, according to him, it is about education and educational grants.