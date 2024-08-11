Zelensky announced the number of missiles and anti-aircraft missiles launched by the Russian Federation over Ukraine in a week
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
In a week, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 30 missiles and more than 800 guided aerial bombs.

  • Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 30 missiles and 800 aerial bombs in a week.
  • Zelensky called for strong decisions by partners to stop Russian terror.
  • On August 11, Ukrainian air defense shot down 53 enemy drones and actively defended various regions of the country.
  • Russian strikes with North Korean KN-23 missiles pose a serious threat to the population.

In one week, the Russian Federation launched about 800 anti-aircraft missiles and 30 missiles over Ukraine

In just one week, the Russian army struck with more than 30 missiles and more than 800 guided aerial bombs. The Russians do not have any geographical restrictions on the use of such weapons - from the first days of a full-scale war, the entire territory of our country is under the threat of constant strikes.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

The President noted that during the Russian attack on the Kyiv region on the night of August 11, the occupiers had previously used a missile from the DPRK.

Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the partners who help with air defense systems and combat aircraft.

But to really stop Russian terror, we need not only a full-fledged air shield that will protect all our cities and communities, but also strong solutions from our partners - solutions that will remove restrictions on our defensive actions. When Ukraine's long-range capabilities will have no limits, this war will definitely have a limit — we will really bring it closer to its just end, Zelenskyy emphasized.

Air defense forces shot down 53 "shahedis" during the massive attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk reported, the Russian Federation launched four North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region. The launches of 57 "Shakheds" from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk and Kursk were also recorded.

The attack was repulsed by mobile fire groups, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and EW means. Air defense forces destroyed 53 enemy drones.

Oleschuk noted that air defense was operating in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions.

Regarding Russian strikes with North Korean missiles, I will say the following: KN-23 ballistic missiles, although they rarely reach the desired targets, pose a serious threat to the population, Oleschuk added.

By the way, there are victims in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack. It is known that fragments of a North Korean missile fell on private houses in the Brovary district. A 35-year-old man and his four-year-old son died.

