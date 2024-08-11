Zelensky announced the number of missiles and anti-aircraft missiles launched by the Russian Federation over Ukraine in a week

In a week, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 30 missiles and more than 800 guided aerial bombs.

In just one week, the Russian army struck with more than 30 missiles and more than 800 guided aerial bombs. The Russians do not have any geographical restrictions on the use of such weapons - from the first days of a full-scale war, the entire territory of our country is under the threat of constant strikes. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The President noted that during the Russian attack on the Kyiv region on the night of August 11, the occupiers had previously used a missile from the DPRK.

Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the partners who help with air defense systems and combat aircraft.

But to really stop Russian terror, we need not only a full-fledged air shield that will protect all our cities and communities, but also strong solutions from our partners - solutions that will remove restrictions on our defensive actions. When Ukraine's long-range capabilities will have no limits, this war will definitely have a limit — we will really bring it closer to its just end, Zelenskyy emphasized.

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk reported, the Russian Federation launched four North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region. The launches of 57 "Shakheds" from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk and Kursk were also recorded.

The attack was repulsed by mobile fire groups, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and EW means. Air defense forces destroyed 53 enemy drones.

Oleschuk noted that air defense was operating in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions.

Regarding Russian strikes with North Korean missiles, I will say the following: KN-23 ballistic missiles, although they rarely reach the desired targets, pose a serious threat to the population, Oleschuk added.