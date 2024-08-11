Strike of the Russian Federation on Kostyantynivka. All victims of the rocket attack have been identified

In Kostyantynivka, all the victims of the Russian missile attack on August 9 were identified. 14 people died, including three children.
In Kostyantynivka, the identification of bodies after the Russian missile attack was completed
As noted in the Prosecutor General's Office, according to the final data, 14 people, including three girls aged 9, 11 and 16, died as a result of the attack by the Russian Federation.
44 people received injuries of varying degrees of severity.
The terrorist attack of the Russian Federation in Kostyantynivka on August 9. What is important to know
On August 9, around 11:05 a.m., the Russian invaders carried out an airstrike on the town of Kostiantynivka.
According to preliminary data, the enemy used the Kh-38 missile for this.
The Russian army hit the local shopping center, where there were food and household stores.
Rescuers of the State Emergency Service dismantled 76 tons of construction structures of the shopping center for more than a day. In the evening of August 10, they finished sorting out the debris.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky immediately reacted to the terrorist attack.
