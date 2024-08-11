Strike of the Russian Federation on Kostyantynivka. All victims of the rocket attack have been identified
Strike of the Russian Federation on Kostyantynivka. All victims of the rocket attack have been identified

In Kostyantynivka, all the victims of the Russian missile attack on August 9 were identified. 14 people died, including three children.

  • As a result of the Russian missile attack on Kostyantynivka, 14 people were killed, including 3 children, and 44 people received various injuries.
  • According to preliminary data, Russian enemies used the Kh-38 missile to attack local commercial establishments.
  • The rescue operation as a result of the terrorist attack lasted more than a day, there were 76 tons under the rubble of the building structure of the shopping center.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi reacted to the alarming event by stating that Russia is responsible for the terrorist act in Kostyantynivka.

In Kostyantynivka, the identification of bodies after the Russian missile attack was completed

As noted in the Prosecutor General's Office, according to the final data, 14 people, including three girls aged 9, 11 and 16, died as a result of the attack by the Russian Federation.

44 people received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

The terrorist attack of the Russian Federation in Kostyantynivka on August 9. What is important to know

On August 9, around 11:05 a.m., the Russian invaders carried out an airstrike on the town of Kostiantynivka.

According to preliminary data, the enemy used the Kh-38 missile for this.

The Russian army hit the local shopping center, where there were food and household stores.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service dismantled 76 tons of construction structures of the shopping center for more than a day. In the evening of August 10, they finished sorting out the debris.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky immediately reacted to the terrorist attack.

Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. The attack of Russian terrorists on an ordinary supermarket and post office. People under the rubble. A rescue operation is underway and everything will be done to save people. Russia will be responsible for this terror, and we will do everything so that the world will continue to be with Ukraine, support our defense and save the lives of our people.

