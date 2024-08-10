The Russian army killed two children during the shelling of Kostyantynivka

As of the morning of August 10, it is known about 14 dead and 43 wounded as a result of the shelling of a supermarket in Kostyantynivka, which was carried out by Russian invaders on August 9. It is also reported that the bodies of 2 dead children have been identified.
Points of attention
- The Russian army committed a terrorist attack in Kostyantynivka, as a result of which 14 people died, including 2 children aged 9 and 11.
- An investigation into this tragedy has already begun and all necessary measures are being taken to identify the culprits.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyi condemned the terrorist act and said that Russia will bear responsibility for its crimes.
Russia continues to kill Ukrainian children
In addition, it is emphasized that investigative actions are currently ongoing. The number of victims is being clarified.
Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The terrorist attack of the Russian Federation in Kostyantynivka on August 9. What is important to know
On August 9, around 11:05 a.m., the Russian invaders carried out an airstrike on the town of Kostiantynivka.
According to preliminary data, the enemy used the Kh-38 missile for this.
The Russian army hit the local shopping center, where there were food and household stores.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky immediately reacted to the terrorist attack.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-