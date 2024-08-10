The Russian army killed two children during the shelling of Kostyantynivka

As of the morning of August 10, it is known about 14 dead and 43 wounded as a result of the shelling of a supermarket in Kostyantynivka, which was carried out by Russian invaders on August 9. It is also reported that the bodies of 2 dead children have been identified.

Russia continues to kill Ukrainian children

As of the morning of August 10, 2024, the identified bodies of 2 dead children are girls aged 9 and 11. Examinations are ongoing to identify the identities of 6 more people, including probably 1 child, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reports. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that investigative actions are currently ongoing. The number of victims is being clarified.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the local prosecutor's office said in a statement. Share

The terrorist attack of the Russian Federation in Kostyantynivka on August 9. What is important to know

On August 9, around 11:05 a.m., the Russian invaders carried out an airstrike on the town of Kostiantynivka.

According to preliminary data, the enemy used the Kh-38 missile for this.

The Russian army hit the local shopping center, where there were food and household stores.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky immediately reacted to the terrorist attack.