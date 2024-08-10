The Russian army killed two children during the shelling of Kostyantynivka
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army killed two children during the shelling of Kostyantynivka

Kostyantynivka
Source:  online.ua

As of the morning of August 10, it is known about 14 dead and 43 wounded as a result of the shelling of a supermarket in Kostyantynivka, which was carried out by Russian invaders on August 9. It is also reported that the bodies of 2 dead children have been identified.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army committed a terrorist attack in Kostyantynivka, as a result of which 14 people died, including 2 children aged 9 and 11.
  • An investigation into this tragedy has already begun and all necessary measures are being taken to identify the culprits.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyi condemned the terrorist act and said that Russia will bear responsibility for its crimes.

Russia continues to kill Ukrainian children

As of the morning of August 10, 2024, the identified bodies of 2 dead children are girls aged 9 and 11. Examinations are ongoing to identify the identities of 6 more people, including probably 1 child, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

In addition, it is emphasized that investigative actions are currently ongoing. The number of victims is being clarified.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the local prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The terrorist attack of the Russian Federation in Kostyantynivka on August 9. What is important to know

On August 9, around 11:05 a.m., the Russian invaders carried out an airstrike on the town of Kostiantynivka.

According to preliminary data, the enemy used the Kh-38 missile for this.

The Russian army hit the local shopping center, where there were food and household stores.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky immediately reacted to the terrorist attack.

Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. The attack of Russian terrorists on an ordinary supermarket and post office. People under the rubble. A rescue operation is underway and everything will be done to save people. Russia will be responsible for this terror, and we will do everything so that the world will continue to be with Ukraine, support our defense and save the lives of our people.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

