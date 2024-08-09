Russian occupiers shelled a supermarket in Kostyantynivka — photo and video

On August 9, Russian invaders attacked a supermarket in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. Information on the number of victims is currently being clarified.
- Information about the injured is already coming in.
- The Russians shelled the city with barrel artillery, hitting a supermarket.
- One of the wounded is in serious condition.
Russians again attack peaceful Ukrainians in Kostyantynivka
As reported by the local mass media, the Russians carried out a terrorist attack on a supermarket in Kostyantynivka, in Donetsk region.
At least 7 wounded — these are the preliminary consequences of the shelling of Kostyantynivka, the head of Donetsk OVA Filashkin said.
The Russian army terrorized Kostyantynivka during August 8
Yesterday morning, enemy shelling took place in the city of Kostyantynivtsi, 3 hits were made. As a result of the shelling, a private house, a kindergarten building, and a car were damaged. 2 civilians were killed.
Subsequently, the Russian army struck the city with an air missile, as a result of which 10 high-rise buildings, a service station building, a gas station building, a shopping center building, a parking lot, and 18 cars were damaged.
At 7:20 p.m., the enemy shelled the Virolyubiv Starostyn district. 3 private houses were damaged.
At night, the Russians shelled the city again.
During the day, the village was under enemy fire. Bila Gora, Ol. Shultyne, Diliivka, Nelipivka, Ivanopillia, Stupochki, Predtechine, Mykolaivka, Markove, Maiske, Novodmytrivka, Stinky, Chervone (hitting previously destroyed houses, gardens, fields, roads, forest strips). There was no information about the victims.
