Russian occupiers shelled a supermarket in Kostyantynivka — photo and video

On August 9, Russian invaders attacked a supermarket in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. Information on the number of victims is currently being clarified.

Russians again attack peaceful Ukrainians in Kostyantynivka

As reported by the local mass media, the Russians carried out a terrorist attack on a supermarket in Kostyantynivka, in Donetsk region.

Photo: mistokonsta

At least 7 wounded — these are the preliminary consequences of the shelling of Kostyantynivka, the head of Donetsk OVA Filashkin said.

Photo: mistokonsta

The Russians shelled the city with barrel artillery, hitting a supermarket. One of the wounded is in serious condition, he is being given the necessary medical assistance, — said Filashkin. Share

The Russian army terrorized Kostyantynivka during August 8

Yesterday morning, enemy shelling took place in the city of Kostyantynivtsi, 3 hits were made. As a result of the shelling, a private house, a kindergarten building, and a car were damaged. 2 civilians were killed.

Subsequently, the Russian army struck the city with an air missile, as a result of which 10 high-rise buildings, a service station building, a gas station building, a shopping center building, a parking lot, and 18 cars were damaged.

At 7:20 p.m., the enemy shelled the Virolyubiv Starostyn district. 3 private houses were damaged.

At night, the Russians shelled the city again.