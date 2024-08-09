According to the commander of the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 5th OSHBR with the call sign "Aztek", there is currently no increase in the attacks of the Russian invaders in the area of Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region.

What is happening in the area of Chasovoy Yar

They have more infantry actions. The use of technology is also not observed. In general, they operate in small infantry groups of 3-4 people, we do not observe intensive assault actions. Constant shelling, trying to hit our logistics routes with FPV drones, very often began to use night FPV drones. "Aztek" explains that EW helps a lot in the movement of personnel, on equipment — we fight this in this way. Share

The military noted that the Russian occupiers will use significantly less military equipment during attacks in the Chasovoy Yar area.

There was less equipment. At the end of spring — beginning of summer, they tried to actively storm with equipment. Since we had and still have a normal supply of FPV drones, they were very badly smashed on the approaches. They have a little less security in our direction due to the fact that they are active in the Pokrovsky direction. Therefore, there is very little use on the leading edge. "They carry out pick-up in Bakhmut, in the vicinity of personnel, but they do not carry out assault operations," says the battalion commander of the 5th OSHBR. Share

Destroyed equipment of the Russian army

What analysts say about the situation at the front in Ukraine

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), during July 7-8, the occupying army of the Russian Federation continued offensive attempts in the districts of Hlyboki and Vovchansk and Tykhoi in the Kharkiv region, but without any noticeable success.

According to one of the Russian "military personnel", the Ukrainian military is conducting a counteroffensive operation near Hlyboky.

The Russian occupiers have not had any success in Luhansk region either.

The offensive of the Russian occupiers continued in the direction of Siversk in Donetsk region, in the areas of Verkhnokamyansky near Ivano-Daryivka, Spirny, Vyimka and Pereizny.

Also, the criminal army of the Russian Federation continued unsuccessful attempts to attack near Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka, and Ivanivskyi.

During August 8, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Toretsk.

Attack attempts were also recorded near Toretsk, Severny and Zalizny.

Meanwhile, as analysts note, the Russian invaders continue to advance within New York.

In addition, the ISW states that they are observing a slight advance of the Russian army to the east of Pokrovsk, but without confirmed changes in the front line.

According to the Russian "military forces", the Russian occupiers allegedly advanced to the outskirts of Grodivka and near Lysichny and Ivanovka to the east of Pokrovsk.

Russian bloggers also continued to say that the Russian troops supposedly captured Serhiyivka, but ISW analysts cannot confirm these claims.

Russian troops continued their offensive in the Vozdvizhenka area, near Kalinovo, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Lysichny, Zhelany, Karlivka, and Yasnobrodivka.

Analysts note that the Russian occupiers have allegedly advanced to the southwest of Donetsk, but have no confirmed successes in this area.

Russian "warriors" claim about the alleged advance of the Russian army east of Vodyanyi, but analysts have no confirmation of this.

In addition, the occupiers continued offensive attempts in the districts of Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Paraskoviivka, Vodyanyi, Volodymyrivka, and Vugledar.

Analysts also claim minor successes of the Russian occupiers south of Velika Novosilka in the area of the administrative border of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, but neither side has officially declared hostilities in the area.

Geolocation footage released on August 8 shows that the occupiers have recently made minor gains in northeastern Urozhane.

During August 7-8, the criminal army of the Russian Federation also attacked near Robotyny and near Malaya Tokmachka in the west of the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks by the Russian Federation in the Dnieper direction in the Kherson region.