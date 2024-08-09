According to the commander of the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 5th OSHBR with the call sign "Aztek", there is currently no increase in the attacks of the Russian invaders in the area of Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The Russian army has significantly reduced its attacks in the area of Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region, indicating a potential shift in the conflict dynamics.
- Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War have observed unsuccessful offensive attempts by Russian occupiers in different regions like Hlyboke, Tykh, Ivanivka, and Pokrovsk.
- The Ukrainian military is successfully repelling attacks by Russian invaders in various front areas, maintaining the front line despite continued tensions in eastern Ukraine.
- While Russian troops are advancing in various directions, most of their attempts have not been successful, reflecting the resilience of the Ukrainian forces.
- The situation in eastern Ukraine remains tense, but the decreased activity of the Russian army in Chasovoy Yar area may provide hope for a potential halt to the enemy's offensive actions.
What is happening in the area of Chasovoy Yar
The military noted that the Russian occupiers will use significantly less military equipment during attacks in the Chasovoy Yar area.
What analysts say about the situation at the front in Ukraine
According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), during July 7-8, the occupying army of the Russian Federation continued offensive attempts in the districts of Hlyboki and Vovchansk and Tykhoi in the Kharkiv region, but without any noticeable success.
According to one of the Russian "military personnel", the Ukrainian military is conducting a counteroffensive operation near Hlyboky.
The Russian occupiers have not had any success in Luhansk region either.
The offensive of the Russian occupiers continued in the direction of Siversk in Donetsk region, in the areas of Verkhnokamyansky near Ivano-Daryivka, Spirny, Vyimka and Pereizny.
Also, the criminal army of the Russian Federation continued unsuccessful attempts to attack near Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka, and Ivanivskyi.
During August 8, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Toretsk.
Attack attempts were also recorded near Toretsk, Severny and Zalizny.
Meanwhile, as analysts note, the Russian invaders continue to advance within New York.
In addition, the ISW states that they are observing a slight advance of the Russian army to the east of Pokrovsk, but without confirmed changes in the front line.
According to the Russian "military forces", the Russian occupiers allegedly advanced to the outskirts of Grodivka and near Lysichny and Ivanovka to the east of Pokrovsk.
Russian bloggers also continued to say that the Russian troops supposedly captured Serhiyivka, but ISW analysts cannot confirm these claims.
Russian troops continued their offensive in the Vozdvizhenka area, near Kalinovo, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Lysichny, Zhelany, Karlivka, and Yasnobrodivka.
Analysts note that the Russian occupiers have allegedly advanced to the southwest of Donetsk, but have no confirmed successes in this area.
Russian "warriors" claim about the alleged advance of the Russian army east of Vodyanyi, but analysts have no confirmation of this.
In addition, the occupiers continued offensive attempts in the districts of Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Paraskoviivka, Vodyanyi, Volodymyrivka, and Vugledar.
Analysts also claim minor successes of the Russian occupiers south of Velika Novosilka in the area of the administrative border of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, but neither side has officially declared hostilities in the area.
Geolocation footage released on August 8 shows that the occupiers have recently made minor gains in northeastern Urozhane.
During August 7-8, the criminal army of the Russian Federation also attacked near Robotyny and near Malaya Tokmachka in the west of the Zaporizhzhia region.
According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks by the Russian Federation in the Dnieper direction in the Kherson region.
More on the topic
