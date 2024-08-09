Russia shelled Kostyantynivka for the second time in a day — there are wounded

In Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers launched another shelling of Kostyantynivka. As a result of the terrorist attack, two civilians were injured.

Russia once again shelled Kostyantynivka

Another shelling of Kostyantynivka injured 2 civilians. After the cynical morning attack on "Ekomarket", the Russians fired again at Kostiantynivka — this time from Smerchy on the private sector. Share

This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

He noted that six private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged at the site of this shelling.

Filashkin also reported that, in addition, "updated information has appeared regarding the morning strike on Kostyantynivka — 11 dead and 37 wounded are currently known."

The head of the OVA again called on the population of the region to evacuate and reminded the telephone number of the 24-hour evacuation call center (0800500121). Share

The Russian strike on Kostyantynivka: the death toll has increased again

On the morning of August 9, the Russian army struck a supermarket in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, which at that time contained many civilians.

The Russians shelled the city with barrel artillery, hitting a supermarket.

There was a direct hit to the "Ekomarket" store, after which a fire broke out.

As of 4:53 p.m., 12 dead and 44 wounded are known.