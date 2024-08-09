Russia shelled Kostyantynivka for the second time in a day — there are wounded

In Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers launched another shelling of Kostyantynivka. As a result of the terrorist attack, two civilians were injured.
Russia once again shelled Kostyantynivka
This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
He noted that six private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged at the site of this shelling.
Filashkin also reported that, in addition, "updated information has appeared regarding the morning strike on Kostyantynivka — 11 dead and 37 wounded are currently known."
The Russian strike on Kostyantynivka: the death toll has increased again
On the morning of August 9, the Russian army struck a supermarket in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, which at that time contained many civilians.
The Russians shelled the city with barrel artillery, hitting a supermarket.
There was a direct hit to the "Ekomarket" store, after which a fire broke out.
As of 4:53 p.m., 12 dead and 44 wounded are known.
