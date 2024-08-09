Russia shelled Kostyantynivka for the second time in a day — there are wounded
Ukraine
Russia shelled Kostyantynivka for the second time in a day — there are wounded

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Kostyantynivka
Читати українською

In Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers launched another shelling of Kostyantynivka. As a result of the terrorist attack, two civilians were injured.

Points of attention

  • Russia launched two separate shelling attacks on Kostyantynivka in a single day, causing injuries and casualties among civilians.
  • The tragic morning incident at a supermarket led to the death of 12 people and injuries to 44 residents in the city.
  • The ongoing attacks have damaged private houses and infrastructure, highlighting the severity of the situation in the region.
  • The head of Donetsk OVA has urged residents to evacuate and provided a 24-hour evacuation call center number for assistance.
  • The death toll continues to rise, emphasizing the need for immediate action and international attention to address the escalating violence in the area.

Russia once again shelled Kostyantynivka

Another shelling of Kostyantynivka injured 2 civilians. After the cynical morning attack on "Ekomarket", the Russians fired again at Kostiantynivka — this time from Smerchy on the private sector.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

He noted that six private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged at the site of this shelling.

Filashkin also reported that, in addition, "updated information has appeared regarding the morning strike on Kostyantynivka — 11 dead and 37 wounded are currently known."

The head of the OVA again called on the population of the region to evacuate and reminded the telephone number of the 24-hour evacuation call center (0800500121).

The Russian strike on Kostyantynivka: the death toll has increased again

On the morning of August 9, the Russian army struck a supermarket in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, which at that time contained many civilians.

The Russians shelled the city with barrel artillery, hitting a supermarket.

There was a direct hit to the "Ekomarket" store, after which a fire broke out.

As of 4:53 p.m., 12 dead and 44 wounded are known.

