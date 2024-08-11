A man and his son died in Kyiv Oblast due to a Russian missile attack

During the attack of the Russian Federation on August 11, civilians were killed in Kyiv Oblast as a result of an enemy missile attack. Among them is a man and a child.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As noted, the fragments of the rocket fell on private residential buildings in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region.

Three people were seriously injured, including a 13-year-old child. Two more: a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son — found themselves under the rubble of the building.

They were found dead during search and rescue operations.

By the way, on the night of August 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and groups of attack drones.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Poltava community, Khmelnytskyi region and Bila Tserkva of Kyiv region.

The Russian Federation carried out the most massive drone attack on Kyiv in 2024

As noted, on July 31, the Russian Federation sent dozens of drones to the capital. This was the seventh attack on Kyiv by enemy drones in July.

According to the number of UAVs used, it became the most massive for the capital in 2024.

Enemy drones entered Kyiv in waves and from almost all possible directions. More than three dozen drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means in the airspace of the capital and on the approaches

Ukrainian air defense successfully repelled the attack: of all 89 Shahed-131/136 drones detected by the Air Force's radar units, all 89 were shot down.

The Kh-59 guided air missile, which the enemy was using to attack the Mykolaiv region, was also shot down.