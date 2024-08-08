Air defense forces shot down two Kh-59 missiles and four Shaheds during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On August 8, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Ukrainian defenders knocked down several enemy targets.
- Ukrainian defenders shot down two Kh-59 missiles and four attack UAVs during Russia's attack on Ukraine on August 8.
- Anti-aircraft forces used mobile fire groups and anti-aircraft missile forces to destroy enemy targets.
- During the day, Ukrainian forces destroyed more than a thousand soldiers and a large amount of equipment of the Russian army.
- Russian losses include tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, aircraft and other equipment.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
As Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk reported, on the night of August 8, the Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv region from Belgorod region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.
Also, two Kh-59 guided air missiles from the airspace over the Sea of Azov and four attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the direction of Yeysk.
As the general noted, as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile troops and EW units of the Air Force shot down two Kh-59 guided air missiles and four attack UAVs in the Odesa, Kherson and Kirovohrad regions.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,140 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8431 (+2) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,332 (+9) units;
artillery systems — 16,487 (+36) units;
RSZV — 1142 (+4) units;
air defense equipment — 914 (+4) units;
aircraft — 366 (+1) units;
helicopters — 327 (+1) units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,293 (+81) units;
cruise missiles — 2424 (+3) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,285 (+59) units;
special equipment — 2767 (+8) units.
