Air defense forces shot down two Kh-59 missiles and four Shaheds during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On August 8, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Ukrainian defenders knocked down several enemy targets.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk reported, on the night of August 8, the Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv region from Belgorod region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

Also, two Kh-59 guided air missiles from the airspace over the Sea of Azov and four attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the direction of Yeysk.

As the general noted, as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile troops and EW units of the Air Force shot down two Kh-59 guided air missiles and four attack UAVs in the Odesa, Kherson and Kirovohrad regions.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,140 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: