Air defense forces shot down all 24 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On August 5, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 24 Shahed drones. Air defense destroyed all drones.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 5

As noted, on the night of August 5, 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked with "Shahed" type UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

24 attack drones were detected and escorted by the radio engineering troops of the Air Force.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, all enemy UAVs were shot down by mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and EW means of the Air Force.

"Shahedy" was shot down in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The Russians attacked Nikopol

On August 4 and on the night of August 5, the Russian military attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As a result of the shelling, two people were injured, residential buildings, a private enterprise, power lines, garages and cars were damaged.

Pokrovska hromada got the most. Two people were injured there. A 26-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman. They will recover at home. A cafeteria, a trade pavilion, a water vending machine were damaged. 8 private houses, 6 outbuildings, garages and cars were damaged. And also solar panels, power lines and a gas pipeline."

Lysak clarified that the invaders attacked the area with a kamikaze drone and artillery.