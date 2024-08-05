Air defense forces shot down all 24 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On August 5, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 24 Shahed drones. Air defense destroyed all drones.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian anti-aircraft forces shot down all 24 "Shahed" type drones, which were used by the Russian army during the attack on the territory of Ukraine.
- The attack by Russian troops took place on August 5, 2024 and was repulsed by mobile fire groups, anti-aircraft missile units and EW means of the Air Force.
- During the shelling of the Nikopol region, two people were injured, and a number of objects, including residential buildings and cars, were damaged.
- The Russian invaders used both kamikaze drones and artillery during the attack, trying to damage Ukrainian territory.
What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 5
As noted, on the night of August 5, 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked with "Shahed" type UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.
24 attack drones were detected and escorted by the radio engineering troops of the Air Force.
"Shahedy" was shot down in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
The Russians attacked Nikopol
On August 4 and on the night of August 5, the Russian military attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
As a result of the shelling, two people were injured, residential buildings, a private enterprise, power lines, garages and cars were damaged.
Lysak clarified that the invaders attacked the area with a kamikaze drone and artillery.
