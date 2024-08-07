Air defense forces shot down 30 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of August 7, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 30 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type. Air defense forces destroyed all enemy drones.

The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 7

As the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported, on the night of August 7, the Russian invaders attacked with attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk (Russia).

Radio engineering forces of the Air Force detected and escorted 30 attack drones.

All enemy drones were shot down in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 7

The Air Force noted that on Wednesday night, the Russians launched attack drones from the south. Around 3 a.m., the alarm was announced in the west of the country — in the Ternopil, Lviv, and Frankiv regions.

The movement of Russian drones was also recorded in the Kyiv region. The regional administration reported that air defense was operating in the region.

Air defense forces shot down 14 Russian Shaheds over the Mykolaiv region. It is known that dry grass burned due to falling debris. In addition, an enemy missile was shot down over the Sumy region.