Air defense forces shot down 53 "shahedis" during the massive attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

On the night of August 11, 2024, the enemy attacked with 4 KN-23 ballistic missiles and 57 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type. Air defense forces destroyed almost all drones.
Points of attention
- Air defense forces of Ukraine repelled 53 enemy drones during a massive Russian attack on several regions of Ukraine on August 11, 2024.
- The attack included 4 KN-23 ballistic missiles and 57 Shahed attack drones, four North Korean missiles were launched from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.
- A 45-year-old man and his 4-year-old son were killed as a result of the attack in Brovary district, three others were injured.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and noted that the attack was another terrorist attack against the country.
The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 11
As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk reported, the Russian Federation launched four North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region. The launches of 57 "Shakheds" from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk and Kursk were also recorded.
The attack was repulsed by mobile fire groups, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and EW means. Air defense forces destroyed 53 enemy drones.
Oleschuk noted that air defense was operating in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack
On the night of August 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and groups of attack drones.
Explosions rang out in Kyiv, Poltava community, Khmelnytskyi region and Bila Tserkva of Kyiv region.
There are victims in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack. It is known that fragments of a North Korean missile fell on private houses in the Brovary district. A 35-year-old man and his four-year-old son died.
Also, three people were injured - a 45-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy. They were hospitalized.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, reacted to the tragedy in the Kyiv region.
According to preliminary information, as the president noted, the Russians fired a North Korean missile.
