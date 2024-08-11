Air defense forces shot down 53 "shahedis" during the massive attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

On the night of August 11, 2024, the enemy attacked with 4 KN-23 ballistic missiles and 57 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type. Air defense forces destroyed almost all drones.

The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 11

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk reported, the Russian Federation launched four North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region. The launches of 57 "Shakheds" from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk and Kursk were also recorded.

The attack was repulsed by mobile fire groups, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and EW means. Air defense forces destroyed 53 enemy drones.

Photo — t.me/ComAFUA/380

Oleschuk noted that air defense was operating in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions.

Regarding Russian strikes with North Korean missiles, I will say the following: KN-23 ballistic missiles, although they rarely reach the desired targets, pose a serious threat to the population, Oleschuk added. Share

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack

On the night of August 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and groups of attack drones.

Explosions rang out in Kyiv, Poltava community, Khmelnytskyi region and Bila Tserkva of Kyiv region.

There are victims in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack. It is known that fragments of a North Korean missile fell on private houses in the Brovary district. A 35-year-old man and his four-year-old son died.

Also, three people were injured - a 45-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy. They were hospitalized.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, reacted to the tragedy in the Kyiv region.

Unfortunately, a father and a young son were killed that night in the Kyiv region due to a Russian strike - the child was four years old. My condolences to family and friends. Three more people were injured, including a 12-year-old boy, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said. Share

According to preliminary information, as the president noted, the Russians fired a North Korean missile.