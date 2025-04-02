Musk, Zuckerberg and Bezos lead the updated ranking of the world's billionaires

There are more billionaires in the world than ever before, with tech executives dominating the wealthiest people.
- Tech executives like Musk, Zuckerberg, and Bezos are at the top of the world's billionaires list, with their fortunes driven by the success of companies like SpaceX, Meta, and Amazon.
- New players such as Sundar Pichai and Vikram Punia have also entered the billionaire ranks, showcasing the diversity of wealth sources in the tech and pharmaceutical industries.
- The ranking includes notable figures like Warren Buffett, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Amancio Ortega, highlighting the global reach of wealth accumulation.
There are 3,028 billionaires in the world
Second place is occupied by Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg with a fortune of $216 billion.
He is followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with a fortune of $215 billion, and in fourth place is Larry Ellison, co-founder of computer technology company Oracle, with a fortune of $192 billion.
Arnault and his family, with a fortune of $178 billion, came in fifth place. They head LVMH, which owns brands such as Louis Vuitton and Moet Hennessy.
Spaniard Amancio Ortega, founder of the Inditex fashion brand, which owns Zara and Bershka, ranked ninth with a fortune of $124 billion, while former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer ranked tenth with a fortune of $118 billion.
Among the newcomers is Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer of Google parent company Alphabet. His net worth rose to $1.1 billion thanks to the rise in the value of his Google shares.
Another notable figure on the long list of billionaires is President Donald Trump, whose fortune has doubled to an estimated $5.1 billion since his company Truth Social went public and he sold his cryptocurrency token.
The ranking includes 15 Russian oligarchs, among whom the owner of the Alcor & Co group, Tatyana Volodina, was noticed. The company operates the L'Etoile and Podruzhka perfume and cosmetics store chains. Volodina's fortune is estimated at $1.1 billion.
The richest "newcomer" is Vikram Punia, the owner of the pharmaceutical company Pharmasynthes, whose fortune is estimated at $2.1 billion.
