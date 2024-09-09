American billionaire and head of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett, talked about a simple way to increase your own value by 50%.

One simple way to become at least 50% more valuable than you are now is to improve your communication skills, both written and spoken, says the American billionaire.

According to him, even the most perfect intellect will be of no use without the ability to effectively share one's own knowledge.

You can have all the mental power in the world, but if you don't know how to convey it, it's like winking at a girl in the dark — nothing will happen, — emphasized Buffett.

The billionaire admitted that in his youth he often faced the fear of public speaking.

He notes that if he hadn't taken a $100 public speaking course after graduating from Columbia Business School, his life would have turned out differently.

Before purchasing this course, Buffett was terrified of public speaking. He was literally "bored" even from the thought of speaking in front of the public.

However, after 12 weeks of training, his communication skills improved significantly, which became an important component of his future success.

I just kept doing it, and now you can't stop me when I'm talking," the billionaire notes.

What is known about Buffett's advice on saving money

In particular, to save money, the billionaire advises to live modestly. In particular, he himself continues to live in the same house that he bought in 1958 for $31,500.

This choice highlights an important aspect of wealth building: It's not about how much you make, it's about how much you save.

By resisting the urge to move to a more luxurious home, Buffett was able to allocate more resources to investments and opportunities to earn more.

The financial benefits of choosing a more modest home are significant: lower mortgage payments, lower property taxes and lower maintenance costs. These savings can be redirected to pay off debt, build an emergency fund or invest for the future.

What's more, living in a modest home can help curb lifestyle inflation and the tendency to spend more as income rises.

Buffett also claims that a smart person can make enough money without going into debt.

Buffett's aversion to unnecessary debt, particularly high-interest credit card debt, is a cornerstone of his financial philosophy.

This approach emphasizes the importance of being able to live within your means and avoid the financial pitfalls associated with easy credit.

It can quickly spiral out of control when loan interest eats up a large portion of your income and limits your ability to save or invest. To avoid this trap, consider using cash or debit cards for everyday expenses.

If you must use a credit card, pay off the balance in full each month to avoid interest charges. For those who are already dealing with credit card debt, it is important to develop a strategic debt repayment plan.

Buffett advises to give up luxurious dishes and restaurants and eat simple home food.

He also advises to buy things at a real price, and not to chase brands.

The billionaire advises to look for and buy quality products at discounts.