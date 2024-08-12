Zelenskiy officially confirmed the military operation of the AFU in Kurshchyna

On August 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced for the first time that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting a military operation on the territory of Kursk Oblast.

Zelenskiy officially confirmed the actions of the AFU in Kurshchyna

According to the president, a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief was held. During the meeting, the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, was heard regarding the conduct of a special operation by Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region.

We are grateful to all soldiers and commanders for their steadfastness and decisive actions. Among other things, the Minister of Internal Affairs, other government officials, and the Security Service of Ukraine were instructed to prepare a humanitarian plan for the territory of the operation. Volodymyr Zelenskiy President of Ukraine

Also during the Stavka, head Oleksandr Syrskyi said that under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is about 1,000 square kilometers of the Kursk region of Russia.

According to him, groups of Ukrainian defenders continue to fulfill their tasks. Battles are taking place on almost the entire front. At the same time, the situation on the battlefield is under the control of the Armed Forces.

What is known about Syrskyi's hints about the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

According to the head of the public relations service of the 110th OMBR named after Corporal General Mark Bezruchka Ivan Sekach, the head of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi had already hinted at the beginning of the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

Sekach noted that a few weeks ago, Syrskyi came to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk region to reward the military and announced preparations for the offensive, but then no one understood that it was planned to be held in the territory of the Kursk region.

The commander came and said: "Guys, everything is fine, hold on, we will soon go on the offensive.

Sekach added that at that time the Ukrainian military in the Pokrovsk region were convinced that the offensive would begin precisely on their part of the front.