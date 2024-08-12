On August 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced for the first time that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting a military operation on the territory of Kursk Oblast.
- President Zelenskiy announces the commencement of a military operation by the AFU in Kurshchyna, Kursk Oblast.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine are executing strategic tasks in the Kursk region of Russia under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- Syrskyi's hints about a possible counteroffensive in 2024 and the subsequent confirmation of military actions by President Zelenskyy highlight the ongoing developments.
- The coordination between various government bodies, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine, signifies a comprehensive approach towards the military operation.
- The successful execution of unexpected steps by the Ukrainian forces has impacted the morale and raised confidence among the soldiers, showcasing the effectiveness of their military strategy.
Zelenskiy officially confirmed the actions of the AFU in Kurshchyna
According to the president, a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief was held. During the meeting, the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, was heard regarding the conduct of a special operation by Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region.
Also during the Stavka, head Oleksandr Syrskyi said that under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is about 1,000 square kilometers of the Kursk region of Russia.
What is known about Syrskyi's hints about the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region
According to the head of the public relations service of the 110th OMBR named after Corporal General Mark Bezruchka Ivan Sekach, the head of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi had already hinted at the beginning of the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region.
Sekach noted that a few weeks ago, Syrskyi came to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk region to reward the military and announced preparations for the offensive, but then no one understood that it was planned to be held in the territory of the Kursk region.
The commander came and said: "Guys, everything is fine, hold on, we will soon go on the offensive.
Sekach added that at that time the Ukrainian military in the Pokrovsk region were convinced that the offensive would begin precisely on their part of the front.
