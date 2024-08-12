According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Ukrainian military advanced to the west and northwest in the Kursk region.

What analysts say about the situation in the Kursk region

ISW analysts, referring to the reports of Russian and Ukrainian military personnel during August 10 and 11, note that the Armed Forces advanced south from Korenevo to Snagost.

Footage with geolocation as of August 11 shows that the Ukrainian military recently operated southeast of Korenevo.

At the same time, referring to additional geolocation data, analysts note that the Armed Forces advanced near Kremyany, east of Korenevo.

One of the Russian military commanders announced the capture by the Ukrainian military of Olhovka, east of Korenevoy and west of Kremyany.

At the same time, other Russian military commanders announced the advance of the Armed Forces only in the area of Olgovka and Kremyany.

How is the advancement of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region

In addition, analysts add that the geolocation data indicate the advance of the Ukrainian military in southern Cherkasy Porichchi, north of Suzhi.

With reference to geolocation footage, analysts draw attention to the attacks of the Ukrainian military to the west of Malaya Lokna, to the northwest of Suja.

Russian and Ukrainian sources have also published conflicting information about the status of Martynivka, northeast of Suzhi.

According to the statements of a number of Russian military commanders, units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation allegedly repelled the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which tried to return the village under their control.

Tank of the Russian army

And other Russian sources and Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets claimed that Ukrainian troops returned and captured Martynivka.

According to the Russians, the Ukrainian military is in western Suja and west of Suja in Goncharivka and Zaoleshenka, but the central and eastern zones of the city have turned into a gray zone.

Analysts, referring to geolocation data, confirm that the Ukrainian military carried out attacks near Zaoleshenka, southeast of Honcharivka and southwest of Gogolivka, southwest of Suja.

A well-known Russian blogger claimed that there is unconfirmed information that Ukrainian forces are operating near Borky and Spalnyi, both southeast of Suja.

Additional geolocation footage released on August 11 shows that Ukrainian forces have recently been active in the Guevo area, south of Suja.