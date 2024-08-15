The mother of a conscript who was captured during the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Kurshchyna called on the Russian authorities to withdraw the troops.

Putin is being demanded to withdraw troops from Kurshchyna

As rosZMI reports, the mother of Komi conscript Ivan Plesovskyi (military unit 12721), who, according to the woman, was captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, appealed to the Russian authorities.

I am asking all our authorities, I am asking the Ministry of Defense to withdraw all conscripts from the combat zone. I beseech you, do all you can to free my son and all the captives from captivity. Don't kill our children, return them to us, — said Svitlana Plesovska in a video recorded in the administration of the rural settlement of Zelenets in the Republic of Komi. Share

Earlier it became known that conscripts who survived the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region are being forced to sign contracts in order to be sent to the front line again.

Earlier, the parents of the soldiers of the 80th motorized rifle division, military unit 34667, said that the "Kurk battalions" were formed from conscripts who had just joined the service. Also, the mothers of conscripts of the 2023-2024 draft in the petition asked Putin to remove their sons from guarding the Kursk border.

More than 100 soldiers of the Russian army voluntarily surrendered as prisoners in Kurshchyna

It is noted that a company of Russian soldiers decided to surrender after the military leadership of the aggressor country abandoned them to their own devices.

It is emphasized that the commanders simply left more than a hundred soldiers, after which they decided to surrender to the Ukrainian military.

The Armed Forces captured 102 servicemen of the 488th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the "Akhmat" unit (a special unit stationed in Chechnya).

You can understand them, it is difficult to conduct military operations when you are commanded by autocrats and embezzlers, and the flanks are "covered" by Kadyrov bandits who abandon everyone and everything in order not to be captured themselves, — explain representatives of "I want to live". Share

The project also mentioned the name of the Russian general Lapin, who in 2022 was responsible for the defense of the Kharkiv region, and now is responsible for the defense of Kursk.