The mother of a conscript who was captured during the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Kurshchyna called on the Russian authorities to withdraw the troops.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation is forming "Kursk battalions" from conscripts who have just entered the service.
- With the help of petitions and appeals, the mothers want to influence the authorities to withdraw the troops from Kurshchyna.
- More than 100 soldiers of the Russian army voluntarily surrendered as prisoners in Kurshchyna.
Putin is being demanded to withdraw troops from Kurshchyna
As rosZMI reports, the mother of Komi conscript Ivan Plesovskyi (military unit 12721), who, according to the woman, was captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, appealed to the Russian authorities.
Earlier it became known that conscripts who survived the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region are being forced to sign contracts in order to be sent to the front line again.
Earlier, the parents of the soldiers of the 80th motorized rifle division, military unit 34667, said that the "Kurk battalions" were formed from conscripts who had just joined the service. Also, the mothers of conscripts of the 2023-2024 draft in the petition asked Putin to remove their sons from guarding the Kursk border.
More than 100 soldiers of the Russian army voluntarily surrendered as prisoners in Kurshchyna
It is noted that a company of Russian soldiers decided to surrender after the military leadership of the aggressor country abandoned them to their own devices.
It is emphasized that the commanders simply left more than a hundred soldiers, after which they decided to surrender to the Ukrainian military.
The Armed Forces captured 102 servicemen of the 488th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the "Akhmat" unit (a special unit stationed in Chechnya).
The project also mentioned the name of the Russian general Lapin, who in 2022 was responsible for the defense of the Kharkiv region, and now is responsible for the defense of Kursk.
