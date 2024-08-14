Russia has already begun withdrawing part of its troops from Ukraine in order to stop the rapid offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russian Kurshchyna. It is important to understand that in this way the Armed Forces implemented one of the key tasks of their breakthrough.
Russia was not ready for the offensive of the Armed Forces
According to American officials, the raid by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region prompted the Russian military command to regroup forces.
Official Washington is currently trying to determine the meaning of this decision of the aggressor country.
Currently, it is still not known for sure how many troops the Russian army is transferring from the Ukrainian front to Kursk.
However, what is important to understand is that the lightning breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into Kurshchyna really has the expected powerful effect that Ukraine was counting on.
Ukraine confirms withdrawal of part of Russian troops
This statement was recently made by the spokesman of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" Dmytro Lykhovii.
He also specified that he was talking about Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.
The Russian authorities believe that such a decision will help stop the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russian Kurshchyna.
According to Lykhovy, it was a "relatively small" number of units, but he did not name the exact number.
It is still necessary to understand whether this is not a smoke screen, — he stressed.
It is also worth paying attention to the fact that as of the evening of August 13, Ukraine took under its control about 1,040 square meters. km of the territory of Russia.
