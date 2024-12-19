The Danish Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of 23 packages of military assistance to Ukraine to strengthen air defense and combat aviation.
What is known about Denmark's transfer of 23 military aid packages to Ukraine?
It is known that Denmark, together with Sweden, will transfer several CV90 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, as well as increase the number of military instructors and technical personnel for expanded NATO support to Ukraine.
What is known about the provision of military assistance from other Western partners to Ukraine?
The United Kingdom has announced a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 225 million pounds sterling. This is approximately 286 million dollars.
The package includes:
£92 million (approximately $116 million) to strengthen Ukraine's naval forces. The provision of small boats, reconnaissance drones, surface unmanned vessels, munitions-finding drones and mine-clearing vehicles is envisaged.
£68 million (approximately $85.5 million) for air defense equipment. Includes radar, ground-based decoys, and electronic warfare systems against drones.
26 million pounds (approximately $32.7 million) will be allocated to support and provide spare parts for previously provided systems.
£39 million (approximately $49 million) has been allocated for the supply of over 1,000 electronic warfare systems against unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as for the joint procurement of respirators and equipment to enhance the defense capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
