The Danish Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of 23 packages of military assistance to Ukraine to strengthen air defense and combat aviation.

"One of Ukraine's most pressing needs right now is the ability to defend itself against Russian air strikes. That is why we are prioritizing greater support for air defense. In addition, the package includes a financial contribution to the operation of Ukraine's combat aviation potential, in the creation of which Denmark has played a special role, both by donating F-16 combat aircraft and by training personnel," emphasized the head of the Danish Ministry of Defense, Troels Lund Poulsen. Share

It is known that Denmark, together with Sweden, will transfer several CV90 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, as well as increase the number of military instructors and technical personnel for expanded NATO support to Ukraine.

Russia is sparing no means in its illegal war. This is evidenced by Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, aimed at pressuring the Ukrainian population during the cold winter months. This is inhumane. This makes it even more important that Europe and Denmark continue to support Ukraine, especially the Ukrainian air defense. We must put Ukraine in the best possible position,” added Troels Lund Poulsen. Share

The United Kingdom has announced a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 225 million pounds sterling. This is approximately 286 million dollars.

