Denmark transfers new military aid package to Ukraine
Denmark transfers new military aid package to Ukraine

Ministry of Defense of Denmark
Flags of Denmark and Ukraine
The Danish Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of 23 packages of military assistance to Ukraine to strengthen air defense and combat aviation.

  • Denmark is supporting Ukraine by transferring 23 military aid packages to strengthen air defense and combat aviation, emphasizing the urgent need to protect against Russian air strikes.
  • The military assistance from Denmark includes a financial contribution to develop Ukraine's combat aviation potential and the transfer of combat vehicles by Western partners.
  • Europe and Denmark continue to show support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression, with the focus on enhancing Ukraine's air defense capabilities to ensure its security.
  • The United Kingdom also announced a significant military aid package for Ukraine, worth 225 million pounds sterling, including support for naval forces, air defense equipment, and electronic warfare systems.
  • The provision of military aid from Western partners aims to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, including strengthening naval forces, air defense, and providing equipment to enhance combat aviation potential.

What is known about Denmark's transfer of 23 military aid packages to Ukraine?

"One of Ukraine's most pressing needs right now is the ability to defend itself against Russian air strikes. That is why we are prioritizing greater support for air defense. In addition, the package includes a financial contribution to the operation of Ukraine's combat aviation potential, in the creation of which Denmark has played a special role, both by donating F-16 combat aircraft and by training personnel," emphasized the head of the Danish Ministry of Defense, Troels Lund Poulsen.

It is known that Denmark, together with Sweden, will transfer several CV90 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, as well as increase the number of military instructors and technical personnel for expanded NATO support to Ukraine.

Denmark announced the transfer of 23 military aid packages to Ukraine
Flag of Denmark

Russia is sparing no means in its illegal war. This is evidenced by Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, aimed at pressuring the Ukrainian population during the cold winter months. This is inhumane. This makes it even more important that Europe and Denmark continue to support Ukraine, especially the Ukrainian air defense. We must put Ukraine in the best possible position,” added Troels Lund Poulsen.

What is known about the provision of military assistance from other Western partners to Ukraine?

The United Kingdom has announced a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 225 million pounds sterling. This is approximately 286 million dollars.

The package includes:

  • £92 million (approximately $116 million) to strengthen Ukraine's naval forces. The provision of small boats, reconnaissance drones, surface unmanned vessels, munitions-finding drones and mine-clearing vehicles is envisaged.

  • £68 million (approximately $85.5 million) for air defense equipment. Includes radar, ground-based decoys, and electronic warfare systems against drones.

  • 26 million pounds (approximately $32.7 million) will be allocated to support and provide spare parts for previously provided systems.

  • £39 million (approximately $49 million) has been allocated for the supply of over 1,000 electronic warfare systems against unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as for the joint procurement of respirators and equipment to enhance the defense capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

