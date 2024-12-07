As President Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted, the second batch of F-16 fighters promised by Denmark has already arrived in Ukraine.

The second batch of F-16 for Ukraine from Denmark is already in Ukraine. It is this leadership in the protection of life that sets Denmark apart. The first batch of planes provided by the Danes are already shooting down Russian missiles and saving our people and our infrastructure. Now our air shield is additionally reinforced. If all partners were just that determined, it would have been possible to make Russian terror impossible," Zelensky emphasized.

What is known about Ukraine receiving F-16 from Denmark

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen officially confirmed that Ukraine has already received six F-16s from her country, but plans to provide 19 more fighters in total.

According to the politician, as of today there are no changes in Denmark's plans to provide Ukraine with a certain number of F-16 fighter jets.

In addition, she reminded that for a year Denmark has been involved in the training of Ukrainian pilots to fly these fighters.

Mette Frederiksen does not hide that it was difficult, but there are already concrete successes.

According to the Prime Minister, she and the authorities of her country will remain steadfast in their support of Ukraine, as they believe in its victory over Russia.

Denmark has pledged to allocate 8.5 billion euros for security assistance. in 2025, they intend to allocate 1.75 billion euros.