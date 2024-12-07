As President Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted, the second batch of F-16 fighters promised by Denmark has already arrived in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Denmark has delivered the second batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, fulfilling the promise to support Ukraine in defense against Russian aggression.
- The 25 F-16 fighter jets provided by Denmark significantly enhance Ukraine's air defense capabilities and show Denmark's commitment to Ukraine's security.
- Denmark pledges significant funds for security assistance to Ukraine, with investments of over 130 million euros in the Ukrainian defense industry.
- The cooperation between Denmark and Ukraine in defense has a positive impact on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and supporting the Ukrainian defense complex.
- Denmark's Prime Minister reaffirms the country's steadfast support for Ukraine and its determination to stand against Russian aggression.
Zelensky confirmed the arrival of the second batch of F-16 fighter jets from Denmark in Ukraine
What is known about Ukraine receiving F-16 from Denmark
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen officially confirmed that Ukraine has already received six F-16s from her country, but plans to provide 19 more fighters in total.
According to the politician, as of today there are no changes in Denmark's plans to provide Ukraine with a certain number of F-16 fighter jets.
In addition, she reminded that for a year Denmark has been involved in the training of Ukrainian pilots to fly these fighters.
Mette Frederiksen does not hide that it was difficult, but there are already concrete successes.
According to the Prime Minister, she and the authorities of her country will remain steadfast in their support of Ukraine, as they believe in its victory over Russia.
Denmark has pledged to allocate 8.5 billion euros for security assistance. in 2025, they intend to allocate 1.75 billion euros.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-