Denmark will provide Ukraine with 2 more batches of F-16 fighters

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen officially confirmed that Ukraine has already received six F-16s from her country, but plans to provide 19 more fighters in total.
Mette Frederiksen made this statement at a joint press conference with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Kyiv.
According to the politician, as of today, there are no changes in Denmark's plans to provide Ukraine with a certain number of F-16 fighter jets.
In addition, she reminded that for a year Denmark has been involved in the training of Ukrainian pilots to fly these fighters.
Mette Frederiksen does not hide that it was difficult, but there are already concrete successes.
Denmark's new aid to Ukraine
According to the Prime Minister, she and the authorities of her country will remain steadfast in their support of Ukraine, as they believe in its victory over Russia.
Frederiksen also added that she was pleased to announce today the new aid for Ukraine:
In addition, it is emphasized that Denmark has committed to allocate 8.5 billion euros for security assistance. in 2025, they intend to allocate 1.75 billion euros.
