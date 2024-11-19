Denmark will provide Ukraine with 2 more batches of F-16 fighters
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen officially confirmed that Ukraine has already received six F-16s from her country, but plans to provide 19 more fighters in total.

Points of attention

  • Mette Frederiksen confirmed unwavering support for Ukraine.
  • In addition, she promises new investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.
  • Also, cooperation between Denmark and Ukraine includes the training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots

Mette Frederiksen made this statement at a joint press conference with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Kyiv.

According to the politician, as of today, there are no changes in Denmark's plans to provide Ukraine with a certain number of F-16 fighter jets.

Six were delivered. This was the first batch, Frederiksen noted.

In addition, she reminded that for a year Denmark has been involved in the training of Ukrainian pilots to fly these fighters.

Mette Frederiksen does not hide that it was difficult, but there are already concrete successes.

Therefore, the process continues. And then there will be a party and another next party. There will be a total of 19 (planes), as we said at the very beginning.

Denmark's new aid to Ukraine

According to the Prime Minister, she and the authorities of her country will remain steadfast in their support of Ukraine, as they believe in its victory over Russia.

Frederiksen also added that she was pleased to announce today the new aid for Ukraine:

More than 130 million euros are directed directly to the Ukrainian defense industry. Now we know what your defense industry is capable of. Because we know that these investments make a real difference on the battlefield. And do not doubt that our support is long-term.

In addition, it is emphasized that Denmark has committed to allocate 8.5 billion euros for security assistance. in 2025, they intend to allocate 1.75 billion euros.

