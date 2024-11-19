Ukraine found itself in a difficult situation on the battlefield, as it has serious problems with mobilization. Such a statement was made by the national security adviser of the US president, Jake Sullivan.
- Providing a variety of weapons will not solve all of Ukraine's problems at the front.
- According to Sullivan, the number of troops remains the key factor at the front.
- That is why the USA calls on Kyiv to focus on strengthening its positions in this regard.
Ukraine will not be able to win with weapons alone
Jake Sullivan drew attention to the fact that the Defense Forces of Ukraine received many different weapons, including American ones, but the Russian army is still moving forward slowly.
He also reminded that the USA has transferred tanks to the Armed Forces, supported the provision of F-16 fighters, HIMARS and Patriot systems. However, even this could not change anything.
The USA does not see its fault in the aggravation of the situation at the front
According to adviser Joe Biden, if the Armed Forces had received permission to receive any of the weapons systems earlier, it would not have significantly affected the battlefield.
Jake Sullivan pointed out that the most important factor is still the size of the army.
That is why the US President's team is calling on the Ukrainian authorities to do more to strengthen their position in terms of the number of forces they have on the battlefield.
