Zelenskyi named the main goal of Ukraine and its allies in 2025

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine and its allies should do everything possible to end the war of aggression that Russia has been waging against the Ukrainian people for more than 10 years in 2025.

Europe promises to stay with Ukraine until victory

The Ukrainian leader made a powerful statement in the European Parliament on November 19.

It was there that an extraordinary plenary meeting was held on the occasion of 1000 days since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that during the opening of the session of the European Parliament, its president Roberta Metsola publicly promised that parliamentarians will support Ukraine until it receives "freedom and true peace, as long as it takes."

Any real peace must be built on the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," Metsola stressed. Share

The war must end as soon as possible

The President of Ukraine expressed his gratitude to official Brussels for its constant support.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged not to forget that the united power of Europe is greater than the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the international community "can push Russia to a just peace."

No one can enjoy the calm during the storm. We must do everything we can to end this war honestly and justly. 1000 Days of War is a huge challenge. We must make the next year a year of peace. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

In addition, it is emphasized that most of the leaders of the political groups of the European Parliament, speaking at the meeting, confirmed their strong support for Ukraine, calling on the EU leadership to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons to win the war.