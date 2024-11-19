A miracle from Trump. Zelenskyy issued a warning to all Ukrainians

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, all Ukrainians need to work hard every day, and not expect a miracle from the new head of the White House, Donald Trump.

Russia has no plans to stop yet

The head of state announced an important warning while speaking in the Parliament of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky drew attention to the fact that for many months Pokrovsk and Kupyansk are in severe trials and in a difficult situation.

What is important to understand is that the situation is not better at the moment in other directions, where the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has dared to suffer the largest losses in this war.

We all have to understand why the enemy is paying such a price — Russia wants the destruction of our state, our people. The ruins of our stability. Ukrainian resilience in this war from Kupyansk to Pokrovsk and further to Zaporizhzhia can provide the fundamental prerequisites for a just end to this war. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

We should not expect that Trump will single-handedly save Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the fate of Europe depends on the stability of the Ukrainian people.

The head of state emphasized that no one wants to live in a dictatorship. According to the words, this battle is not only about Pokrovsk, Kupyansk or any of our Ukrainian cities, towns, villages, not only about some specific region.

This battle is about the whole of Ukraine, about the whole of Europe, about order or chaos for the whole world. And while the whole world is waiting for a miracle from Trump, God willing, you and I should not wait, we should not lose our stability. We have to plow. It is necessary to work every day, with all the people, for the stability of the entire state, — emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Share

He also warned that it is simply impossible to win this battle individually.