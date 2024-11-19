A miracle from Trump. Zelenskyy issued a warning to all Ukrainians

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, all Ukrainians need to work hard every day, and not expect a miracle from the new head of the White House, Donald Trump.
Russia has no plans to stop yet
The head of state announced an important warning while speaking in the Parliament of Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelensky drew attention to the fact that for many months Pokrovsk and Kupyansk are in severe trials and in a difficult situation.
What is important to understand is that the situation is not better at the moment in other directions, where the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has dared to suffer the largest losses in this war.
We should not expect that Trump will single-handedly save Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the fate of Europe depends on the stability of the Ukrainian people.
The head of state emphasized that no one wants to live in a dictatorship. According to the words, this battle is not only about Pokrovsk, Kupyansk or any of our Ukrainian cities, towns, villages, not only about some specific region.
He also warned that it is simply impossible to win this battle individually.
