Everyone is shocked. Russian Epstein voiced Trump's proposal regarding Ukraine

A native of Russia, Boris Epshtein, who is one of the members of Donald Trump's team, proposed to appoint him as a special envoy on the issue of the settlement of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine and its conclusion.
Points of attention
- The new US president has not yet agreed to this idea, but he has not rejected it either.
- Epstein, although he has no experience in foreign policy, can influence Trump's decisions.
- The reaction of Trump's entourage to Epstein's proposal was expected - everyone was shocked.
A Russian may become Trump's special envoy for Ukraine
This was learned by American journalists who spoke with insiders surrounded by the new US president.
What is important to understand is that Boris Epstein, a native of the Russian Federation, previously coordinated the legal defense of Donald Trump in criminal cases.
The Russian dared to voice his unexpected proposal as the Republican leader flew to Washington for his first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden since winning the election.
Advisor Boris Epshtein said he wants to become Trump's special envoy on the Russian-Ukrainian war.
It is worth noting that Epstein, who was born in Russia and lived there as a child, has no experience in foreign policy. According to the latter, he has relatives not only in the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, but also in Ukraine.
How Trump and his entourage reacted to this proposal
According to journalists, the new head of the White House was really interested in his adviser's idea — he did not agree to it yet, but he did not reject it either.
Nor can we ignore the fact that Trump has already invested Epstein with extraordinary powers and has shown a willingness to heed his advice more than anyone else's.
In addition, it is emphasized that all members of Trump's team were shocked by Epstein's proposal.
Moreover, many people from the president's entourage despise the Russian, but do not deny that he has influence.
