Trump made a tough statement about Russia's war against Ukraine

The new US President, Donald Trump, has publicly promised that he and members of his team will do everything possible to quickly end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Trump publicly promised to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- He also declared his intention to stop all wars on the planet and emphasized the importance of peace and security for all nations.
- Trump believes that during the assassination attempt on him in Pennsylvania, God saved his life for a reason.
Trump confirmed his intention regarding Ukraine
According to American journalists, during the event in Florida, the new head of the White House expressed regret about the deaths due to the war,
He noted that he feels sorry for both soldiers and civilians who are "in the cities".
Trump promised to stop all wars on the planet
Immediately after his election victory, the Republican leader announced that he intended to end wars in the world.
The new head of the White House also began to claim that during his tenure, "there were no wars."
In addition, the politician recalled the attempt on him in Pennsylvania in July and added that "God saved" his life "for a reason."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-