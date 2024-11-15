Trump made a tough statement about Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump made a tough statement about Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

The new US President, Donald Trump, has publicly promised that he and members of his team will do everything possible to quickly end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Trump publicly promised to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • He also declared his intention to stop all wars on the planet and emphasized the importance of peace and security for all nations.
  • Trump believes that during the assassination attempt on him in Pennsylvania, God saved his life for a reason.

Trump confirmed his intention regarding Ukraine

We will work very hard with Russia and Ukraine. This (war — ed.) must stop. Russia and Ukraine must stop.

Donald Trump

According to American journalists, during the event in Florida, the new head of the White House expressed regret about the deaths due to the war,

He noted that he feels sorry for both soldiers and civilians who are "in the cities".

We will work on it, promised Donald Trump.

Trump promised to stop all wars on the planet

Immediately after his election victory, the Republican leader announced that he intended to end wars in the world.

They said: "He will start a war." I'm not going to start a war, I'm going to stop wars.

Donald Trump

The new head of the White House also began to claim that during his tenure, "there were no wars."

For four years we had no wars. Except we defeated ISIS. We defeated ISIS in record time, but we didn't have wars," the American leader added.

In addition, the politician recalled the attempt on him in Pennsylvania in July and added that "God saved" his life "for a reason."

