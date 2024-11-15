Trump made a tough statement about Russia's war against Ukraine

The new US President, Donald Trump, has publicly promised that he and members of his team will do everything possible to quickly end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump confirmed his intention regarding Ukraine

We will work very hard with Russia and Ukraine. This (war — ed.) must stop. Russia and Ukraine must stop. Donald Trump The new president of the USA

According to American journalists, during the event in Florida, the new head of the White House expressed regret about the deaths due to the war,

He noted that he feels sorry for both soldiers and civilians who are "in the cities".

We will work on it, promised Donald Trump. Share

Trump promised to stop all wars on the planet

Immediately after his election victory, the Republican leader announced that he intended to end wars in the world.

They said: "He will start a war." I'm not going to start a war, I'm going to stop wars. Donald Trump The new president of the USA

The new head of the White House also began to claim that during his tenure, "there were no wars."

For four years we had no wars. Except we defeated ISIS. We defeated ISIS in record time, but we didn't have wars," the American leader added. Share

In addition, the politician recalled the attempt on him in Pennsylvania in July and added that "God saved" his life "for a reason."