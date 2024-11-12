The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic was surprised by the conversation with Trump regarding Ukraine

According to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fial, he has already had a telephone conversation with the new American leader, Donald Trump. The politician admitted that they surprised him a lot and explained why.
Fiala disclosed the content of the negotiations with Trump
The politician disclosed the details of the recent conversation to media representatives on the sidelines of the COP29 climate summit in Baku
Petr Fiala does not hide that the negotiations with the new US president surprised him "in two moments".
In addition, according to him, the new head of the White House mentioned his personal ties with the Czech Republic and spoke well of his relations with the country.
Trump still hasn't revealed his plan for ending the war
Journalists also asked Fial whether Donald Trump, who previously promised to end Russia's war against Ukraine before his inauguration, had shared any details of this plan with him.
The politician did not want to reveal all the details of the conversation, but assured that everyone would say what they wanted to say in public.
It is worth paying attention to the fact that Donald Trump, who was elected the next president of the United States, has already had phone conversations with a number of world leaders.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was one of the first on this list.
