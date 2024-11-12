The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic was surprised by the conversation with Trump regarding Ukraine

According to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fial, he has already had a telephone conversation with the new American leader, Donald Trump. The politician admitted that they surprised him a lot and explained why.

Fiala disclosed the content of the negotiations with Trump

The politician disclosed the details of the recent conversation to media representatives on the sidelines of the COP29 climate summit in Baku

Petr Fiala does not hide that the negotiations with the new US president surprised him "in two moments".

It was a really open discussion. Donald Trump asked me about my views on Russia's war against Ukraine and its resolution. I was also surprised by the warmth and friendliness of the conversation. Peter Fiala Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

In addition, according to him, the new head of the White House mentioned his personal ties with the Czech Republic and spoke well of his relations with the country.

Trump still hasn't revealed his plan for ending the war

Journalists also asked Fial whether Donald Trump, who previously promised to end Russia's war against Ukraine before his inauguration, had shared any details of this plan with him.

The politician did not want to reveal all the details of the conversation, but assured that everyone would say what they wanted to say in public.

Of course, dealing with Russian aggression in Ukraine, dealing with this situation will not be easy, I think we all know that, he stressed. Share

It is worth paying attention to the fact that Donald Trump, who was elected the next president of the United States, has already had phone conversations with a number of world leaders.