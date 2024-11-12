Cut 100% of funds for Ukraine. The Trumpists came up with a new demand

Advisor to Donald Trump and leader of the pro-Trump MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement, Steve Bannon began to demand that not only the United States cancel all aid to Ukraine, but also EU members.
Trumpists do not want to support Ukraine
First of all, Steve Bannon drew the attention of journalists to the fact that he voices a clear position of the MAGA movement, and not Donald Trump.
Accordingly, he still does not know how the new US president plans to act in this particular case.
The Trumpist leader began to complain about the policy of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who publicly supports Ukraine in every possible way and encourages other allies to increase aid to Kyiv.
According to Bannon, her attitude will change after Trump's return, because he, they say, will be able to convince her.
Bannon does not hide the fact that the views of his movement and Trump himself may differ.
Despite this, he added that the new head of the White House definitely wants the war to end and peace to reign in Ukraine.
Trump may try to freeze Russia's war against Ukraine
According to journalists, this scenario is one of several that the new head of the White House is currently evaluating.
What is important to understand is that Donald Trump has made it clear many times that he will begin peace talks before he takes office in January.
Individual details of this plan were revealed by people from the Republican team, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
According to insiders, the current front line will be frozen, and Kyiv will be offered to abandon its ambitions to join NATO for 20 years.
If Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team agrees, the United States will flood Ukraine with weapons to keep Russia from resuming the war.
