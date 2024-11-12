Trump's eldest son will not join his administration. What does this mean for Ukraine?

Donald Trump Jr. - the eldest son of the new head of the White House, Donald Trump - has officially confirmed that he will not become a full member of his father's future administration.
- His controversial attitude towards Ukraine, including mocking President Zelenskyi, raises concerns about US-Ukraine relations.
- Journalists highlight Trump Jr.'s role in proposing vice presidential candidates and vetting appointees for loyalty to his father.
- Instead of a government position, Donald Trump Jr. will join a conservative venture capital company and has started a cryptocurrency business with his family.
Donald Trump Jr. and his father's role in politics
Journalists draw attention to the fact that the son of the Republican leader played an active role in his father's last presidential campaign.
What is important to understand is that he was the one who proposed the candidacy of JD Vance for the position of vice president.
As you know, Donald Trump agreed to this proposal, despite a flurry of criticism in his direction regarding the adoption of this decision.
Moreover, the businessman helped check the future appointees of the administration "for loyalty to the elected president."
It is also worth noting that recently, Donald Trump Jr., together with his father and brothers Eric and Barron, started a cryptocurrency business — the company World Liberty Financial.
What is known about the attitude of Trump Jr. to Ukraine
Recently, a loud scandal broke out when the son of the new US president tried to cynically mock Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
In his new post on his Instagram page, he ironically hinted that Ukraine will "lose aid" in a month.
Donald Trump Jr. released a black and white video showing Volodymyr Zelensky pouring dollars.
The camera is focused on the face of Volodymyr Zelenskyi, after which the video turns black and white, and dollar bills fall in front of the Ukrainian president.
