Foreign troops in Ukraine. New details of Trump's "peace plan" are known

The new US President Donald Trump is currently actively discussing a "peace plan" with his team to end Russia's war against Ukraine. One of its points may involve the creation of a 1,200-kilometer buffer zone between the Russian and Ukrainian armies and the deployment of European troops, such as the British, there.

Trump may try to freeze Russia's war against Ukraine

Journalists draw attention to the fact that this plan is one of several that the new head of the White House is considering.

As you know, Donald Trump has repeatedly promised that he will start peace talks before he takes office in January.

Individual details of this plan were revealed by people from the Republican team, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to them, the current front line will be frozen, and Kyiv will be offered to abandon its ambitions to join NATO for 20 years.

If Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team agrees, the United States will flood Ukraine with weapons to keep Russia from resuming the war.

Trump has one clear condition

As it turned out, the new US president will not allow American troops to arrive in Ukraine to patrol and protect the buffer zone. In addition, Trump is not going to finance it.

We can conduct training and provide other support, but the barrel of the gun will be European, — said a representative of the Republican team. Share

According to the insider, Americans will not risk their lives for peace in Europe.

Let the Poles, Germans, British and French do it, he said. Share

What is important to understand is that statements have already begun to be made in Britain that it is unrealistic for Great Britain to continue supporting Ukraine without the support of the USA after Trump's victory.