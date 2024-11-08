Biden lifted another ban on Ukraine after Trump's victory
Biden lifted another ban on Ukraine after Trump's victory

What is known about Biden's new decision regarding Ukraine
Source:  CNN

The team of the head of the White House, Joe Biden, lifted the de facto ban on the work of American military contractors in Ukraine for the maintenance and repair of equipment provided for the Armed Forces.

Points of attention

  • The decision is aimed at accelerating the maintenance and repair of weapons systems of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, including F-16 fighters and Patriot systems.
  • This initiative was made possible thanks to the active work of Biden's team.

What is known about Biden's new decision regarding Ukraine

As the journalists managed to find out from their insiders, the decision regarding the work of contractors in Ukraine was made by official Washington a few days ago.

It will enable the US Department of Defense to award contracts to American companies for work in Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that this has happened for the first time since the full-scale invasion of Russia in 2022.

The team of the current head of the White House expects that this will speed up maintenance and repair of weapons systems used by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to journalists, the weapons systems that will be serviced by US contractors include F-16 fighter jets and Patriot air defense systems.

What details of this decision are currently known

The publication's anonymous sources claim that there will be from several dozen to several hundred American contractors in Ukraine.

In addition, it is emphasized that for security reasons they will be located in regions away from the contact line.

Until now, due to the reluctance to put US citizens in Ukraine at risk, American contractors could not travel to the country, so the damaged equipment had to be taken to neighboring countries, such as Poland or Romania, the report says.

It is important to understand that there was talk of lifting the ban on the work of American Pentagon contractors in Ukraine a few months ago, but then this idea was abandoned.

