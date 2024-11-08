Negotiations between Zelenskyi and Trump. Who else secretly participated in the conversation

According to Axios, American billionaire Elon Musk took part in a telephone conversation between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and newly elected US President Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy assessed the conversation positively and confirmed the establishment of a communication channel with the newly elected US president.
- Donald Trump, having started the first talks with European leaders, revealed his intentions regarding Ukraine.
Musk joined the talks between Zelensky and Trump
According to insiders of the publication, the conversation between the Ukrainian and American leaders lasted about 25 minutes.
Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his victory. The new head of the White House promised that he would support Ukraine, but did not specify how this would happen.
In addition, it is emphasized that Elon Musk, who was also on the line, told the president of Ukraine that he would continue to support Ukraine through his Starlink satellites.
How the Ukrainian authorities assess these negotiations
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, this conversation went well and "did not leave him with a feeling of despair."
In addition, anonymous sources emphasize that after the meeting between the President of Ukraine and the Republican leader in New York in September, the politicians were able to establish a communication channel.
It is also worth noting that the newly elected US president has already started his first round of phone conversations with European leaders.
Donald Trump allegedly made it clear that he was not going to push Ukraine to make concessions to Putin.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-