Negotiations between Zelenskyi and Trump. Who else secretly participated in the conversation

According to Axios, American billionaire Elon Musk took part in a telephone conversation between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and newly elected US President Donald Trump.

Musk joined the talks between Zelensky and Trump

According to insiders of the publication, the conversation between the Ukrainian and American leaders lasted about 25 minutes.

Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his victory. The new head of the White House promised that he would support Ukraine, but did not specify how this would happen.

In addition, it is emphasized that Elon Musk, who was also on the line, told the president of Ukraine that he would continue to support Ukraine through his Starlink satellites.

The new details of the call highlight how influential Musk can be in Trump's second administration, as well as uncertainty about how exactly Trump will treat Ukraine, the journalists said. Share

How the Ukrainian authorities assess these negotiations

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, this conversation went well and "did not leave him with a feeling of despair."

In addition, anonymous sources emphasize that after the meeting between the President of Ukraine and the Republican leader in New York in September, the politicians were able to establish a communication channel.

Nothing that Zelenskyi and his aides heard from Trump and his team in private conversations did not cause alarm and did not make us feel that Ukraine will be the one who will pay the price for this (war. — ed.),” said one of insiders of the publication. Share

It is also worth noting that the newly elected US president has already started his first round of phone conversations with European leaders.