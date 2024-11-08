Negotiations between Zelenskyi and Trump. Who else secretly participated in the conversation
Category
Politics
Publication date

Negotiations between Zelenskyi and Trump. Who else secretly participated in the conversation

Musk
Читати українською
Source:  Axios

According to Axios, American billionaire Elon Musk took part in a telephone conversation between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and newly elected US President Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy assessed the conversation positively and confirmed the establishment of a communication channel with the newly elected US president.
  • Donald Trump, having started the first talks with European leaders, revealed his intentions regarding Ukraine.

Musk joined the talks between Zelensky and Trump

According to insiders of the publication, the conversation between the Ukrainian and American leaders lasted about 25 minutes.

Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his victory. The new head of the White House promised that he would support Ukraine, but did not specify how this would happen.

In addition, it is emphasized that Elon Musk, who was also on the line, told the president of Ukraine that he would continue to support Ukraine through his Starlink satellites.

The new details of the call highlight how influential Musk can be in Trump's second administration, as well as uncertainty about how exactly Trump will treat Ukraine, the journalists said.

How the Ukrainian authorities assess these negotiations

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, this conversation went well and "did not leave him with a feeling of despair."

In addition, anonymous sources emphasize that after the meeting between the President of Ukraine and the Republican leader in New York in September, the politicians were able to establish a communication channel.

Nothing that Zelenskyi and his aides heard from Trump and his team in private conversations did not cause alarm and did not make us feel that Ukraine will be the one who will pay the price for this (war. — ed.),” said one of insiders of the publication.

It is also worth noting that the newly elected US president has already started his first round of phone conversations with European leaders.

Donald Trump allegedly made it clear that he was not going to push Ukraine to make concessions to Putin.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
I will solve everything very quickly. What can Ukraine expect from Trump
US aid to Ukraine may decrease
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
No need to be happy. Why is there panic in Russia because of Trump's victory
Russia has no illusions after Trump's victory
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU leaders held secret talks on Ukraine amid Trump's victory
The EU is preparing for different scenarios after Trump's return

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?